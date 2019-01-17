Atlantic City
MBCA business luncheon: The Metropolitan Business & Citizens Association will hold its annual travel, tourism and economic development forum at a luncheon beginning at noon Jan. 23 in the Palladium Ballroom at Caesars Casino. There will be a panel discussion followed by a question-and-answer session. Special guests will be Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin and New Jersey Lieutenant Gov. Sheila Oliver. The event is open to the public. Tickets are $45 for members and $50 for nonmembers. To RSVP, call 609-348-1903 or visit mbcanj.com.
Food for Fines at library: In recognition of Martin Luther King Day of Service, the library will hold a Food for Fines drive from Jan. 22-26. People with overdue library materials can make a food donation at the Main Library or Richmond Branch Library in lieu of paying a fine. For each non-perishable item donated, the accrued fines for one overdue item will be waived. The food will be donated to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey-Southern Branch. For information, call 609-345-2269.
ACHS Athletic Hall of Fame seeks nominations: The Atlantic City High School Athletic Hall of Fame Association is accepting nominations for its 25th induction ceremony to take place this spring. Athletes, coaches, teams and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to ACHS athletics will be considered. Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 31. For information, call Jay Hurley at 609-457-8449 or email runjh@comcast.net.
Brigantine
Prescription drug drop box: Residents may bring their old and unused medications to the Police Department and dispose them at the new drop box in the lobby at 1417 W. Brigantine Ave.
Egg Harbor City
Historical Society meetings: The local Historical Society meets 7 p.m. last Mondays of the month at 533 London Ave. The meetings are open to the community. For information, call 609-965-9073.
Hammonton
CPR training: A free CPR certification course will be held beginning 8 a.m. Jan. 21 at Stockton University’s Kramer Hall at 30 Front St. The course will be provided by the Galloway Township Ambulance Squad as part of Stockton’s 15th annual Martin Luther King Day of Service. The training is free and expected to run approximately four hours. A continental breakfast and lunch will be provided. All interested individuals are invited to attend, but it is required that participants are physically fit in order to properly perform CPR. Walk-ins are welcome, but advance registration is encouraged. To register, visit stockton.edu/MLKday.
English as a Second Language class: Learn basic vocabulary and practice speaking skills from 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-567-2900.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
English conversation group: Area residents new to speaking English are invited to join conversations on a variety of topics from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at the Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-294-1197.
Ocean City
Free rabies clinic: The city will host a rabies clinic for dogs from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 26 at the Fire Department at 550 Asbury Ave. For information, call 609-525-9328.
Pleasantville
Library book sale: The Atlantic County Library Foundation book sale continues daily at the library branch at 22 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. For information, call 609-641-1778 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Somers Point
African violets presentation: The Green Thumb Garden Club invites the community to a talk by plant specialist Donna Brining at 7 p.m. Feb. 5 in the Senior Center, Ambler and Massachusetts avenues. She will conduct a clinic to diagnose problems and offer growing tips. For more information, call 609-214-6967.
Surf City

Afternoon Movie: "Under the Tuscan Sun," rated PG-13, will be shown 1 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Long Beach Island branch library at 217 S. Central Ave. It's free to attend, but registration is requested. For information, call 609-494-2480.

Vineland

Woman's Club seeks members: The Woman's Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. For more information, call 856-692-3977.
Woodbine
Staying healthy classes for seniors: Cape Assist will sponsor six classes designed to teach those 51 years and older how to become healthy and stay that way as they age. Sessions will be held at the Community Center, 812 Longfellow St., from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27, and March 6 and 13. Lunch will be provided. Anybody who completes the entire program will receive a $50 gift card. Registration is required. Seating is limited. For information, call Lisa Pilli at 609-522-5960 or email lisa@capeassist.org.