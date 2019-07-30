Atlantic City
Rotary Club guest speaker: Atlantic City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz will give an update about city projects at Thursday’s Atlantic City Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. Rotary meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary.org.
Moon landing exhibit at library: To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the Free Public Library will display NASA space memorabilia from the personal collection of librarian Ben Pensiero through August. The exhibit is located in the display cases near the help desk at the main branch at 1 N. Tennessee Ave. Also showcased are posters of historic photographs of Apollo missions, a large LEGO model of the Saturn V rocket and other items from Apollo-era publicity items. For information, call 609-345-2269.
Brigantine
Historical museum open for summer: The Brigantine Historical Society Museum at 3607 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd., is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the fall. Admission is free. For information, call 609-266-1158 or email Bob Gale at rbgbrig@comcast.net.
Egg Harbor Township
Rhythm in the Park concerts: The Recreation Department will host a free summer concert series held from 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays at the Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park off Dogwood Avenue. Aug. 2: Juicy. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. For information, call 609-272-8120.
Hammonton
Super hero breakfast fundraiser: The Applebee’s restaurant at 47 S. White Horse Pike will host a Princess & Super Hero Breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 4 to support the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. Guests of all ages are encouraged to wear their best costumes. Tickets are $10 per person and may be purchased in advance or at the door.
Northfield
Kiwanis meeting: The Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club meets from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive. The group welcomes past and prospective members for fellowship and community volunteerism. For information, call 609-470-1032.
Ocean City
‘End of Summer One-Day Book Sale’: The Friends and Volunteers of the Ocean City Free Public Library will hold a fundraising book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 10 in the library atrium, 1735 Simpson Ave. All proceeds support the programs sponsored by the Friends and Volunteers of the Ocean City Free Public Library. For more information, visit friendsvolunteers ocfpl.com.
Pleasantville
Giveaway event: The Grace Community Family Life Center, 300 Shadeland Ave., will hold “The Great Big Giveaway” from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 10. The community is invited. There will be all types of household items, clothing, tools, toys and food available. For more information, call 609-641-4701 or email gtc99@msn.com.
Stafford Township
String of Purls knitting group: All skill levels of knitters and crocheters are invited to drop in from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Ocean County Library branch at 129 N. Main St. to work on projects and share ideas. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Poets Studio: Accomplished and beginner poets are invited to the monthly writing workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Ocean County Library, Long Beach Island branch, 217 S. Central Ave. Registration is requested. For information, call 609-494-2480.

Tuckerton

Art Chat: Meet and talk with local artists from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. For information, call 609-296-1470.

Vineland

CBD oil information program: Victor Dziuba will talk about the research-backed benefits of cannabinoids from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave. The free program is for adults ages 18 and older. Registration is required. For informtion, call 856-794-4244, ext. 4243.

Wildwood

Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays during the summer. This year, the museum features an expanded gift shop. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com.
Woodbine
Annual Kids Carnival: The borough’s eighth annual Kids Carnival will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 3 at Lincoln Park along Route 550, announces Councilwoman Mary Helen Perez. The event will be held rain or shine. There will be a DJ to provide music, pony rides, exhibits, demonstrations and refreshments, all for free. For information, call 609-778-8172.