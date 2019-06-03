Atlantic City
Community Networking Fair: The Atlantic County Community Engagement Committee invites adults and families to learn about available resources in the community from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Martin Luther King Jr. School, 1700 Marmora Ave. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-402-0100, ext. 47137.
Bridgeton
BHS Spring Art Show: The Bridgeton High School Visual and Performing Arts Department will present its annual Spring Art Show from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the high school. Exhibits will be on display in the F-Hall art rooms and the Robert L. Sharp Auditorium. Admission is free. Local students must present their school I.D. to enter. An adult must accompany non-Bridgeton students ages 16 and younger.
Estell Manor
Historical Society Chinese auction: The Estell Manor Historical Society will hold a Chinese auction from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at 134 Cape May Ave. Receive up to 10 free tickets if you bring a donation of new socks and canned goods for members of the community in need. The event is part of the city’s Community Day activities featuring a classic and antique car show, a fun run, petting zoo and vendors. For information, visit estell manorhistoricalsociety.org or call 609-272-7375.
Galloway Township
Democratic Club meeting: The Galloway Port Republic Democratic Club meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. first Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. New members are welcome. For information, call 609-652-9559.
Longport
Family Fun Bingo: The community is invited 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for family-friendly games at the Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit longportpubliclibrary.org.
Millville
Toastmasters club: The Speak E-Z Toastmasters-Leadership Club meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. first and third Thursdays at Millville Medical Center, 1700 N. Tenth St. Membership is open. Guests are asked to arrive by 6:45 p.m. For more information visit speakez.toastmastersclubs.org
Pleasantville
Pleasantville Purls: The Atlantic County Library branch at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. invites knitters of all ages and all skill levels to meet from 1 to 3 p.m. first Wednesdays of each month. For more information, call 609-641-1778.
Tuckerton
Art Chat: Meet and talk with local artists from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. It’s free to attend but registration is requested. For more information, call 609-296-1470.
Wildwood
Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays during the summer. This year, the museum features an expanded gift shop. For information, call 609-523-0277.
Woodbine
Herb dish garden demo: The Cape May County Library will present a talk by Joseph Alvarez from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the branch library at 800 Monroe St. Registration is required. For more information, call 609-861-2501.