Atlantic City
Venice Park Civic Association: Concerned homeowners are invited to meetings held 6:30 p.m. first Thursdays at 2125 N. Riverside Drive. For more information, call 609-328-1484.
Barnegat Township
Puppet show: The OCL Puppet Show Players will present the children’s show “Peanut Butter & Cupcake” at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Ocean County Library branch at 112 Burr St. It’s free to attend, but registration is required. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Brigantine
Tu B’Shevat seder: The community is invited to Temple Beth Shalom’s eighth annual Tu B’ Shevat seder and shabbat dinner to celebrate the New Year for the trees at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18. A meal will be served, and the cost is $25 per person. Reservations are required by Jan. 15. To RSVP, call 609-266-0403 or email office@seashul.org.
Egg Harbor City
Three Kings Day: The Latino Club invites the community to its annual Three Kings Day celebration Jan. 5. There will be a free toy distribution for ages 12 and younger from noon to 2 p.m. at City Hall, 500 London Ave. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Dinner with the Three Kings will be from 5 to 8 p.m. at Local 331 Union Hall, 1 Philadelphia Ave. Tickets are $15 adults, $5 children, free for ages 5 and younger. There will be food, music, raffles and entertainment. For information, call 609-703-4288 or 609-839-3840.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Adult coloring: Meet with others to relax by coloring pages from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Ocean County Library branch at 290 Mathistown Road. Coloring sheets and pencils will be provided. For information, call 609-294-1197.
Sea Isle City
Live Christmas tree disposal: The Department of Public Works will collect live Christmas trees each Friday in January. Residents are reminded to remove all decorations, including tinsel, before placing their fresh-cut trees on the curb for collection. For additional information, call 609-263-6000.
Somers Point
Help the troops: AMVETS Post 911 is collecting donations of new or used DVDs to send to troops based overseas. Donations are accepted at Chester’s Pastry Pantry Bakery, 506 New Road, or at Bennett Chevrolet, 6721 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. Monetary donations to help pay for mailing costs also will be accepted. Send checks to AMVETS Post 911, P.O. Box 413, Somers Point, NJ 08244.
Surf City
Poets Studio: The monthly poetry workshop hosted by the Ocean County Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Long Beach Island branch at 217 S. Central Ave. The program is free and open to all. For information, call 609-494-2480.
Upper Township
Republican Club meets: The Upper Township Republican Organization meets 7 p.m. first Wednesdays of the month at Levari’s Seafood and American Grill, 1291 Route 50, Tuckahoe. New members are welcome. For information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
Woodbine
Council reorganization meeting: Residents are invited to attend Borough Council’s 2019 swearing-in ceremony for returning council members 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Municipal Building, 501 Washington Ave. Mayor William Pikolycky, who begins his eighth term, will give his annual State of the Borough address. For information, call 609-861-5301.