Atlantic City
Meet the Author: George Nelson, a retired Atlantic City Police Department captain and former boxing champion, will be the guest speaker 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Free Public Library’s Meet the Author program. Nelson wrote the book “Home Boy,” reflecting on his time commanding the Major Crime Squad. For information, call 609-345-2269.
Bridgeton
Homework Helpers program: High school honor students will be available from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays to offer free homework help to any elementary or middle school student at the Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. The program is on a first-come, first-served basis. Parents and/or guardians must accompany children ages 9 and younger. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Egg Harbor Township
Street hockey registration: Local youth from ages 7 to 15 may sign up through Sept. 28 to play in the township program. The registration fee is $80 per player, with $70 for each additional family member. For information, visit ehtstreethockey.com.
Folsom
Church collecting teddy bears: St. James Lutheran Church is accepting donations of small teddy bears. They will be distributed by the State Police to comfort children during emergencies and crisis. The donations will be blessed during a special service Sept. 23 at the church, 1341 Mays Landing Road. To drop off in advance, call 609-561-4488.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Back to School Night: Pinelands Regional Junior High School will host a information night for parents of 7th-graders beginning 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Frog Pond Elementary School. Due to lack of space, do not bring students/siblings. For information, call 609-296-3106, ext. 4403.
Middle Township
History presentation: The Middle Township Economic Development Council will host part one of a series about the early settlement of people and industries and the historic architecture of the township from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Atrium Cafeteria at Atlantic Cape Community College, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. For information, email Elizabeth Terenik at eterenik@middletownship.com.
Sea Isle City
Blood-pressure screenings: The Division of Emergency Medical Services will offer free blood-pressure screenings to the public from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Ambulance Corps Building, 201 JFK Blvd. Reservations are not required.
Strathmere
End of summer book sale: Browse through novels, paperbacks and other items from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Sept. 29 at the Schiavo Library, 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. For information, call 609-486-6265 or visit StrathmereLibrary.org.
Woodbine
Community outreach event: Woodbine Manor Apartments, 201 Webster St., will hold a Fellowship and Fun program from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be food, music, a bounce house for kids and games. Helping agencies and vendors will offer information. For information, or to register as a vendor, call Connie or Marilyn at 609-861-2047.