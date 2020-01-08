Absecon
Patron of the Arts celebration: The Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will host an evening of art, music, food and friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion, 560 New Jersey Ave. Local and regional artists will be on display. Light fare and wine will be provided there will be acoustic music by Don ‘The Medicine Man’ Farrar. The event is free, but donations are accepted. To register to attend, visit absecon arts.com
Atlantic City
Venice Park Civic Association: The community is invited to the first meeting of the new year to be held 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 2125 N. Riverside Drive. For more information, call 609-328-1484.
Rotary Club guest speaker: Harry Hurley, host of WPG talk radio show “Hurley in the Morning,” will be the guest speaker at Thursday’s Atlantic City Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. Rotary meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for a hot buffet at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638.
Brigantine
Seashore Purls: Residents of all ages are invited to meet with others for knitting, crocheting and socializing from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at the Community Center, 265 42nd St. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-266-1751.
Egg Harbor City
Needlecraft group: The ‘Love at First Stitch’ group meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 134 Philadelphia Ave. The program is open to teens and adults. For information, call 609-804-1063 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Linwood
Kiwanis meeting: The Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club meets from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at La Pizzatega, New Road, Linwood. The group welcomes past and prospective members in the communities of southeastern Atlantic and upper Cape May counties for fellowship and community volunteerism. For information, call 609-287-2795 or visit NJKiwanis.org.
Longport
Art at the library: The Public Library at 2305 Atlantic Ave. hosts exhibits of local artists. Any artist wishing to display work should call 609-487-7403.
Sea Isle City
Polar Bear Kings & Queens to host fundraiser for autism: Many of Sea Isle City’s past Polar Bear Kings and Queens will host a fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 18 at LaCosta Lounge, 4000 Landis Ave. Tickets cost $30 per person at the door or online. Ticket price includes a buffet dinner provided by Mike’s Seafood, complimentary beverages and live music by LeCompt. There will also be raffles and live auctions. Proceeds benefit Mike’s Seafood Run-Walk for Autism. For more information, visit eventbrite.com,
Stafford Township
NAMI Support Group meets: Parents and caregivers of a loved one with mental illness are welcome to attend a meeting of the National Alliance on Mental Illness from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Ocean County Library branch at 129 N. Main St. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Tuckerton
Environmental Commission meets: The Environmental Commission meets 7 p.m. second Thursdays at Borough Hall, 420 E. Main St. Any resident who wants to help improve the environment and the sustainability of the community is invited to attend. For information, call 609-296-2701 or visit tuckerton borough.com.
