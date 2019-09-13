Absecon:
Call for artists: The Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance invites artists to submit works for the Art in the Park outdoor art, crafts and music show on Oct. 12. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the park at 500 Mill Road and New Jersey Avenue. For specifications, call Janet at 609-287-6449 or email at janetbodoff@gmail.com.
Atlantic City
Community mixer: The Atlantic City Community Fund will hold its first ever fundraising event from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Hard Rock Cafe Backstage at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Guests will include Mayor Frank Gilliam, Special Counsel Jim Johnson and Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver. All funds raised from the event will be used to award grants to organizations helping the local community. Tickets are $40 in advance. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door for $50. To purchase tickets visit accommunityfund.org/reception. For information, call Jim Rutala at 609-743-0354.
Battle of the Badges blood drive: Atlantic City first responders will compete to see who can recruit the most eligible blood donors during a Battle of the Badges blood drive rematch on Wednesday. Community members are needed to donate blood for “team police” or “team fire” from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Moose Lodge No. 216, 3900 West End Ave. Appointments are encouraged; walk-ins will be accommodated as time and space allow. Donors will receive a free T-shirt, while supplies last. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Bridgeton
Teen Tuesdays: Ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the teen library council from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to discuss library programs and future activities at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. New members are welcome. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Buena
Ribbon cutting ceremony: The Black Diamond Restaurant will hold its grand opening 6 p.m. Tuesday at 1200 Central Ave., Minotola. Mayor David Zappariello and Borough Council will attend the ceremony. For more information, call the borough clerk’s office at 856-697-9393, ext. 20.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Meet the mayor: Residents are invited to a meet and greet with township Mayor Barbara Jo Crea 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road. For information, call 609-294-1197.
Margate
Concerned Citizens Group: The next meeting of the local community group will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave. The meeting is open to all Margate taxpayers. For information, call 609-822-4700 or 609-823-7113.
Sea Isle City
Quizzo Night: Saint Joseph Church will host Quizzo Night 7 p.m. Friday in the parish auditorium at 44th Street and Central Avenue. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and pizza will be served. There will be 50-25-25 raffles. Tickets for this BYOB event cost are $10 per adult and will be available at the door or in advance. For information, call Marie at 609-263-3812.
Vineland
Soup kitchen fundraiser: Spirit and Truth Ministries, Vineland Soup Kitchen, will hold a pasta and meatball fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church, Seventh and Landis avenues. Proceeds help to feed the hungry in the community.Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger. Take out containers will be provided. For more information, visit spirittruthsoupkitchen.org.
Woodbine
Municipal Alliance meets: The Woodbine Municipal Alliance invites residents to attend its quarterly meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Municipal Building, 501 Washington Ave. New programming will be discussed. For more information, call the mayor’s office at 609-861-5301.
