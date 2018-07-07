Absecon
Best Flower Pot in Town contest: The Cultural Arts Alliance will hold judging for its annual flower pot decorating contest during a garden party from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on the grounds of the Jonathan Pitney House, 57 N. Shore Road. Proceeds from the $10 donation to attend the event will benefit the organization’s mission to promote an appreciation of the arts. For information, visit thebestpotintown.com
Atlantic City
NAACP monthly meeting: The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP holds meetings 6 p.m. second Mondays of the month at Jethro Presbyterian Memorial Church, 423 N. Ohio Ave. All are welcome. For information, call Kaleem Shabazz at 609-344-2590.
Egg Harbor Township
Youth football registration: The EHT Youth Organization will hold signups from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Park Fieldhouse. Kids ages 6 to 14, or incoming first- through eighth-graders may register. The fee is $100 for Pee Wee, JV and Varsity teams and $80 for Taxi division. For inforamtion, visit ehtyo.org.
Galloway Township
Democratic Club meeting: The Galloway Port Republic Democratic Club meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays at Gourmet Restaurant, Pitney Road. New members are welcome. For information, call 973-713-1468.
Longport
Knitting group at library: The Longport Needlers meet 10 a.m. Mondays at the Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. All are welcome. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportNJ.Gov /Library.
Ocean City
Volunteers needed for beach walks: The city seeks volunteers to lead guided beach walks throughout the remainder of the summer. Candidates should have knowledge of the local flora, fauna and environment. Walks are held 9 a.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the south end location, 59th Street and Central Avenue at the entrance to Corson’s Inlet State Park, also 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the north end location, at the Ocean City/Longport Bridge parking lot. If interested, call Donna Schmitt at 609-525-9295 or email dschmitt@ocnj.us.
Sea Isle City
Farmers market: Purchase fresh produce and other items from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28 at Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue. For information, call 609-263-9090 or visit seaislechamber.com.
Stafford Township
‘Navigating County Senior Services’: The next session of the Senior University program will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at AtlantiCare Health Park, Manahawkin Campus, 517 W. Route 72. For information, call 888-569-1000 or visit AtlantiCare.org.
Upper Township
Green Team meetings: The Sustainable Jersey Upper Township Green Team invites residents to volunteer to help with community projects. Meetings are held 1 p.m. second Tuesdays in the Township Hall conference room. For information, email UpperTwp- GreenTeam@yahoo.com.
Vineland
Afternoon tea and coloring: Join with others from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday to color pages and enjoy refreshments at the Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave. It’s free. For information, call 856-794-4244, ext. 4243, or visit VinelandLibrary.org.