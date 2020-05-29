Absecon
Best Flower Pot in Town Contest: The deadline to pick up a terra cotta pot to enter the annual flower pot decorating contest sponsored by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance is Saturday. Pots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Participants must register and purchase their pots via PayPal. Instruction for non-contact pickup are on the group’s Facebook page. The winner will be announced at the annual Garden Party, tentatively set for July 15.
Atlantic City
Boys and Girls Club ‘Donate Your Commute’ campaign: The Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City is asking you to “Donate Your Commute” so the club can purchase a van. This vehicle will allow the organization to expand programs, deliver necessities to needy families, and get students safely home at night. The club is asking individuals to donate all or part of the money they are currently not spending for gas and other commuting expenses to help acquire a van. For more information, visit acbgc.org.
Egg Harbor Township
PAL provides child care for essential employees: The Egg Harbor Township Police Activities League is an approved center to participate in the state’s Emergency Child Care Assistance Program, according to a PAL news release. At this time ECCAP is covering 100% of child care costs when a parent or guardian is an essential employee, regardless of your income. For more information, call the EHT PAL office at 609-645-8413 or visit ehtpal.org.
Historical Society seeks pandemic stories: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society would like residents to share their stories of life in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Email submissions to gehthsmuseum@aol.com or mail to 6647 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234.
Lower Twp.
Battle of the Badges blood drive: The Lower Township Police Department will compete against the Erma, Town Bank and Villas Fire Departments in a contest to recruit the most eligible blood donors from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 4. The event will be held at the Villas Volunteer Fire Department Hall, 1619 Bayshore Road. This year’s event will honor “Fighting Leukemia with Officer Kenny Walker.” All donors will receive a free Battle of the Badges T-shirt while supplies last. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code Lower Twp Battle, or call 800-733-2767.
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.
Sea Isle City
2020 veterans beach tags: United States military veterans who live in or visit Sea Isle City can receive a complimentary Veterans Beach Tag, which allows them to enjoy the resort’s beaches without paying beach fees. Sea Isle City’s 2020 Veterans Beach Tag commemorates the 50th anniversary of United States Army Corporal Michael Crescenz posthumously receiving the Medal of Honor. The beach tag is engraved with the image of the 19-year-old war hero wearing his medal. Crescenz was a Philadelphia native who spent the summers of his youth in Sea Isle City. Veterans beach tags can be obtained daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sea Isle City Beach Tag Office, located inside the Welcome Center at 300 JFK Blvd. Each veteran must present their DD214 Discharge Papers and one other form of identification. For more information, visit seaislecitynj.us or call 609-263-8687, ext. 105.
Beaches with lifeguards: Beach Patrol lifeguards will be on duty from 10 a.m. to 5 Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the following dates and beaches:
May 29, 2020:
No lifeguards on duty.
Daily starting May 30:
34th, 40th, 59th, 64.5th, 75th, 81st, and 86.5th streets will have lifeguards on duty.
Daily starting June 6:
34th, 40th, 43rd, 51st, 59th, 64.5th, 75th, 81st, and 86.5th streets will have lifeguards on duty.
Wildwood
Downtown Wildwood farmers market opens: For the remainder of the summer, the market will be held 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day weekend at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Vendors and visitors will be required to wear face masks and vendors are required to practice extra safety and disinfecting measures in and around their booth space. For information, visit dooww.com.
