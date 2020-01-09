Absecon
Absecon Democratic Club: The Absecon Democratic Club meets second Tuesdays of the month at 7 p.m. Meetings are held downstairs at the American Legion on New Jersey Avenue. New members are welcome. For more information, call 609-641-3150.
Atlantic City
NAACP monthly meeting: The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP holds meetings 6 p.m. second Mondays of the month at Jethro Presbyterian Memorial Church, 423 N. Ohio Ave. All are welcome. For information, call Kaleem Shabazz at 609-344-2590.
Barnegat Township
Free movie: "The Peanut Butter Falcon," rated PG-13, will be shown 1 p.m. Monday at the local branch of the Ocean County Library, 112 Burr St. It's free to attend. Call to register. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Volunteers needed: The city seeks residents interested in helping with Sustainable Jersey programs and special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-476-2692.
Longport
Art at the library: The Public Library at 2305 Atlantic Ave. hosts exhibits of local artists. Any artist wishing to display work should call 609-487-7403 or visit library@longportpubliclibrary.org.
Middle Township
Collect cop cards: The Middle Township Police Department has launched a Police Officer Trading Card Program. Youth in the community are invited to talk with a local Police Officer and ask for a trading card. After collecting 15 trading cards, bring them to the Police Department between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. for a reward. The child will receive a gift bag that includes a $10 gift card provided by the Cape May Court House McDonald’s and a prizes provided by Gateway 26 Arcade in North Wildwood.
Millville
MSHS seeks graduation information: Millville Senior High School’s Class of 2020 will begin preparing for graduation and seeks information about individuals who have died, but would have been a part of the Class of 2020 had they continued through Millville Public Schools. For information, call the school at 856-327-6040.
Northfield
Mahjong Mondays: Residents are invited to join a game from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
Sea Isle City
Polar Bear Kings & Queens to host fundraiser for autism: Many of Sea Isle City’s past Polar Bear Kings and Queens will host a fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 18 at LaCosta Lounge, 4000 Landis Ave. Tickets cost $30 per person at the door or online. Ticket price includes a buffet dinner provided by Mike’s Seafood, complimentary beverages and live music by LeCompt. There will also be raffles and live auctions. Proceeds benefit Mike’s Seafood Run-Walk for Autism. For more information, visit eventbrite.com,
Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. The next meeting will be held Monday and guest speaker will be Mary Ann Hamidy from the Youth Advocacy Program. For more information, call 856-692-3977.
