Absecon
Best Flower Pot in Town Contest: The deadline to pick up a terra cotta pot to enter the annual flower pot decorating contest sponsored by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance is extended to June 30. Pots are available on a first come, first serve basis. Participants must register and purchase their pots via PayPal. Instruction for non-contact pickup are on the group's facebook page. The winner will be announced at the annual Garden Party, tentatively set for 6 p.m. July 29 at the Jonathan Pitney House, 57 N. Shore Road, with a rain date of July 30. There will be light fare, live music and a silent auction for the decorated pots. Tickets are $10, ages 10 and younger $3.
ACAA hosts weekly music series: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance invites the community to join its Living Room Series 7 p.m. Thursdays streaming live via facebook.com/abseconarts. The weekly jam series features local musicians. For information, visit abseconarts.com.
ACAA hosts virtual Sketch Club: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance invites the community to join local artist Bill Parker for a live stream tutorial on the joys of sketching. The free event will take place 6 p.m. Wednesday June 17 via Zoom. No previous drawing experience is necessary. For registration information, visit facebook.com/abseconarts.
Living Room Read program: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance hosts a virtual poetry and spoken word session via Zoom at 7 p.m. June 24. Spectators are welcome. Spots to read are limited and available on a first come first served basis. Readers must register by 5 p.m. the day of the event. For registration information and more details, visit facebook.com/abseconarts.
...suspended til further notice.....Absecon Republican Club: The Absecon Republican Club meets fourth Mondays through Nov. 23 at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are held at Villa Rifici, 308 White Horse Pike. For more information, call 609-204-0600.
...ditto.....Absecon Democratic Club: The Absecon Democratic Club meets second Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Meetings are held downstairs at the American Legion on New Jersey Avenue. New members are welcome. For more information, call 609-641-3150.
...ditto.....Storytime for kids: Preschoolers and their parents are invited 10 a.m. Wednesdays for storytime and crafts at the Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave. For information, call 609-646-2228.
Atlantic City
Library book drop open: Branches at the Free Public Library’s physical locations remain closed, but the main library book drop is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at 1 N. Tennessee Ave. Residents with library materials may return their items through the book drop. All overdue fines will be waived, regardless of when the items were due back to the library. For information, call 609-345-2269.
Library and A.C. Arts Foundation to partner for online storytime: The Atlantic City Free Public Library and Atlantic City Arts Foundation invite patrons to a storytime 10:30 a.m. June 8. The ACAF’s Peter Hagen will read “Maybe Something Beautiful: How Art Transformed a Neighborhood” by F. Isabel Campoy and Theresa Howell. The video will be posted on the library’s Youth Services Facebook page. For more information, visit ACFPL.org.
Boys and Girls Club 'Donate Your Commute' campaign: The Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City invites the public to “Donate Your Commute” so the club can purchase a van. The vehicle will allow the organization to expand programs, deliver necessities to needy families and get students safely home at night. The club is asking individuals to donate all or part of the money not being spent for gas and other commuting expenses. For more information, visit ACBGC.org.
Stockton opens parking garage: Stockton University has opened its parking lot and parking garage to the public through Labor Day.The rate for the parking lot on Hartford Avenue and the Boardwalk is $5 a day Monday-Friday, and $10 a day Saturday and Sunday. Special rates may be in effect for events. Information is online at stockton.edu/parking.
Atlantic City Library offers virtual programs and classes: The Atlantic City Free Public Library remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but still offers virtual classes in Basic ESL, ESL for Customer Service, Conversational Spanish and more. Registration is required for some programs. For a complete list of classes, visit the library’s website at ACFPL.org.
Rotary Club suspends meetings: The Atlantic City Rotary Club has stopped regular weekly meetings indefinitely. The club will announce when meetings will resume. For more information, call 609-703-9000 or 609-541-3638.
Boardwalk Committee cancels meetings: All meetings of the community group are temporarily on hold until gatherings are permitted again, according to a group spokeswoman. For more information, call 609-335-4932.
...on hold....NAACP monthly meeting: The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP holds meetings 6 p.m. second Mondays of the month at Jethro Presbyterian Memorial Church, 423 N. Ohio Ave. All are welcome. For information, call Kaleem Shabazz at 609-344-2590.
...on hold....Venice Park Civic Association: The community is invited to meetings held 6:30 p.m. first Thursdays at 2125 N. Riverside Drive. For more information, call 609-328-1484.
dont delete - save for format...on hold... Rotary Club guest speaker: Phil Guenther, Atlantic County Institute of Technology superintendent, will be the guest speaker at Thursday’s Atlantic City Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. Rotary meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for a hot buffet at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary.org.
dont delete — save for format.....on hold...Chelsea Neighborhood Association: The first monthly meeting of the new year will be held 7:30 p.m. Thursday Jan 16 in Residential Hall at Stockton University. Complimentary parking is available for those who park in the in the South Jersey Gas/Stockton parking garage at Lincoln and Atlantic avenues. For information, call Carol Ruffu at 609-348-8887 or email cruffu@comcast.net.
Avalon
Barnegat Township
Summer camp canceled: The Recreation Department announced summer camp is canceled due to the restrictions of large gatherings.Bridgeton
...on hold...Woodruff Museum tours: A guide is available to discuss the Native American relics displayed in the Woodruff Museum of Indian Artifacts from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. There are more than 30,000 pieces laid out in display cases, all from the Lenni Lenape of South Jersey. The program is free. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Brigantine
Prescription drug drop box: Residents may bring their old and unused medications to the Police Department and dispose them at the new drop box in the lobby at 1417 W. Brigantine Ave.
...on hold...Seashore Purls: Residents of all ages are invited to meet with others for knitting, crocheting and socializing from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at the Community Center, 265 42nd St. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-266-1751.
Buena Borough
Buena Vista Township
....on hold....Historical Society meets: The Buena Historical Society meets 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at Town Hall, 890 Harding Highway/Route 40. The group covers the history of Buena Vista Township and Buena Borough. Meetings are free to attend and open to the public. Refreshments are served. For more information, call Debra Casazza at 856-466-4654.
Cape May
Cape May Court House
Egg Harbor City
Blood drive: Zion Lutheran Church at 312 Philadelphia Ave. will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday June 22. To schedule an appointment or for more informatin, call 609-965-1813 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Register if you have special medical needs: Mayor Lisa Jiampetti is urging residents who have a medical need or if a member of their family has a medical need to register with the city for special notifications. For assistance, call 609-804-6023. To sign up on the Blackboard Connect link, visit eggharborcity.org.
...on hold...Needlecraft group: The ‘Love at First Stitch' group meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 134 Philadelphia Ave. The program is open to teens and adults. For information, call 609-804-1063 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
PAL provides childcare for essential employees: The Egg Harbor Township Police Activities League is an approved center to participate in the state's Emergency Child Care Assistance Program, according to a PAL news release. At this time ECCAP is covering 100 percent of childcare costs when a parent or guardian is an essential employee, regardless of your income. For more information, call the EHT PAL office at 609-645-8413 or visit EHTPAL.org.
...on hold...Aspie Empowerment Group: Teens with Asperger's syndrome are welcome to meet with others for a social group 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 1 Swift Ave. Snacks will be provided. For information, call 609-927-8664.
Estell Manor
...on hold....Volunteers needed: The city seeks residents interested in helping with Sustainable Jersey programs and special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-476-2692.
Folsom
....on hold...Volunteers needed: Anyone interested in joining the environmental commission should call Borough Hall at 609-561-3178 or email gconway@folsomborough.com
....on hold....Clerk's office offers evening hours: The Borough Clerk's office is open until 7 p.m. on Mondays. For information, call 609-561-3178.
....on hold....Smoke detectors available: The Collings Lakes Fire Department has smoke detectors available for anyone in need. For more information, call the station at 609-561-9614.
Galloway Township
....on hold....Go Green Galloway: The township’s sustainability task force meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road. For information, call 609-742-7076 or visit GoGreenGalloway.org.
Hammonton
Lacey Township
Linwood
....on hold....Friends of the Arboretum meet: The public is invited to meetings held 6 p.m. second Thursdays at the arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave. For information, call 609-338-9305.
....on hold.....Kiwanis meeting: The Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club meets from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at La Pizzatega, New Road, Linwood. The group welcomes past and prospective members in the communities of southeastern Atlantic and upper Cape May counties for fellowship and community volunteerism. For information, call 609-287-2795 or visit NJKiwanis.org.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
....on hold.....Art at the library: The Public Library at 2305 Atlantic Ave. hosts exhibits of local artists. Any artist wishing to display work should call 609-487-7403 or visit library@longportpubliclibrary.org.
Lower Township
Police Youth Camp canceled: The Police Youth Camp will not be held this summer because of restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic, Lower Township Chief of Police William Mastriana announced. For more information, call 609-886-2711.
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.
Town Hall drop box: Mayor Frank Sippel would like residents to know Town Hall doors are closed to the public for health concerns but a drop box has been set up for any communication with municipal government. For more information, visit townshipoflower.org.
Safe exchange zone established: The Lower Township Police Department has established a safe exchange zone in the front police parking lot of the Public Safety Building in the Airport Complex at 1389 Langley Road in the Erma section. There are two parking spots, located in front of the visitor lot. The parking spots have posted signs and are painted yellow. The marked area is video recorded by security cameras. The zone has been set up as a courtesy to and for the protection of residents involved in online transactions, such as a Craig’s List. For more information, visit lowertownshippolice.com.
Margate
July 4th fireworks: The annual fireworks display sponsored by the Margate Mothers' Association will be held on the beach between Huntington and Granville avenues on Independence Day. Fireworks start at approximately 9 p.m.
Mays Landing
....on hold.....Republican Club meets: The Hamilton Township Republican Club meets 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at Cousin Mario’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzaria, 5401 Harding Highway. New members are welcome. For more information, visit Facebook.com/HTGOP.
Middle Township
....on hold.....American Legion recruitment campaign: Thurston Elmer Wood American Legion Post 198 seeks new members. Membership is open to anyone who served during a time of active military conflict. Membership is also available in the Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary. For more information, email adjutant198@gmail.com.
Millville
....on hold.....Poetry workshops: Local author and poet R.G. Evans facilitates poetry nights from 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays at the Public Library, 210 Buck St. Ages 18 and older are welcome. The event is free to attend. For information, call 856-825-7087.
....on hold.....Toastmasters club: The Speak E-Z Toastmasters-Leadership Club meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. first and third Thursdays at Millville Medical Center, 1700 N. Tenth St. Toastmasters provides an opportunity to develop communication and leadership skills. Membership is open. Guests are asked to arrive by 6:45 p.m. For more information visit speakez.toastmastersclubs.org
Mullica Township
....on hold.....Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. The Patriotic Display features a military storyboard of William Kay Phillis’ military career during WWII and Korea. For information, call 609-561-4034.
Northfield
???not sure if still offered....FDU offers scholarships to area teachers: Northfield area teachers are invited by Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Center for Dyslexia Studies to apply for full-tuition scholarships leading to a nationally accredited Orton-Gillingham Teacher Certificate in multisensory reading instruction. Twelve scholarships are available for fall 2020. The scholarships cover the cost of the 12-credit graduate-level program. Credits also can be applied toward a full master’s degree. Participants take all classes and complete their required practicum at the Children’s Dyslexia Center in Northfield. For information, call Grace Hottinger at 201-692-2816 or email dyslexia@fdu.edu.
....on hold.....Book club for girls: All middle school-aged girls are invited to talk about books, short stories, poetry and other works from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Thursdays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. Snacks will be served. It’s free to attend. For more information, call 609-646-4476.
....on hold.....English as a Second Language: Practice speaking skills and receive instruction from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
....on hold.....Mahjong Mondays: Residents are invited to join a game from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
....on hold.....Get tech help: The Otto Bruyns Public Library offers a free program, Open Tech Questions, 1 p.m. Fridays. Staff will be available to answer technology questions ranging from how to send an email to editing a spreadsheet. For more information, call 609-646-4476.
North Wildwood
Ocean City
??has this changed??New date for Colony Club fashion show: The Colony Club, a women's civic organization, announces the revised date for its fashion show luncheon and scholarship fundraiser will be June 14. The event is set for 11:30 to 3 p.m. at Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point Mays Landing Road, Somers Point. The show will feature fashions from Tah Dah, raffle baskets, a 50/50, door prizes, jewelry grab bags and more. The seated luncheon will offer a cash bar. Tickets are $40. For information, call 609-247-1332.
Ocean Township
Pleasantville
St. Mary's community garden: The community is invited from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays to help tend the garden at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 11 W. Bayview Ave. Bounty from the garden may be enjoyed by all. Social distancing guidelines are in effect. For more information, call 609-686-0418 or visit StMarysPleasantville.org.
....on hold....NAACP meeting: The local branch of the NAACP meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays of the month at the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. The public is invited. It’s free to attend and new members are welcome. For information, call 609-415-0275 or visit MLPNAACP.org.
Sea Isle City
Municipal bike auction: Mayor Leonard Desiderio will serve as auctioneer for the 2020 Municipal Bicycle Auction beginning 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20 in the parking lot at City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd.
The bikes that will be on sale during the auction were abandoned in Sea Isle City and collected by the Police Department.
Anyone wishing to bid on a bicycle must register prior to the start of the auction; registration begins on the day of the event at 9:30 a.m. on site. All bidders and spectators are asked to wear facemasks to the auction.
Each bike is sold “as is, where is” and all sales are final. Only cash or checks will accepted.
For more information about Sea Isle City’s Municipal Bicycle Auction, please phone 609-263-4461, ext. 1219.
2020 veterans beach tags: United States military veterans who live in or visit Sea Isle City can receive a complimentary Veterans Beach Tag by visiting the Beach Tag Office, located inside the Welcome Center at 300 JFK Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Each veteran must present their DD214 Discharge Papers and one other form of identification. For more information, visit SeaIsleCityNJ.us or call 609-263-8687, ext. 105.
Food pantry open: The United Methodist Church Food Pantry remains open during the coronavirus pandemic, but donations are needed, according to officials. For more information, call 609-231-4929.
Prescription drop box: The Police Department has a medicine drop box set up in the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., to allow residents and visitors to safely and anonymously dispose of unused and unwanted prescription medications. The lobby is open 24 hours. For information, call the SICPD at 609-263-4311.
Citizen Call Check program: Local senior adults or physically disabled residents may sign up for a free service to ensure they are safe in their homes. Once registered, residents place a phone call to the Police Department each morning to check in. If the police don’t receive a call by 11 a.m. each day, they will either phone you or send an officer to your door. For information, call 609-263-4311, ext. 2223 or 2246, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Somers Point
Art in Park event scrubbed: The Somers Point Arts Commission has canceled its Art in the Park event scheduled for June 20 at Kennedy Park due to the requirements of the coronavirus pandemic. The event will resume next year. For more information, email somersptarts@gmail.com
Garden Club cancels event: The Green Thumb Garden Club announced it will not sponsor its Down to Earth Garden Tour originally planned for late June. The club has canceled all meetings until further notice, however, members would like to remind residents they will continue to add colorful touches to the Route 52 corner containers and the Somers Mansion kitchen garden. For more information, call 609-927-4147 after 5 p.m.
Stafford Township
....on hold....NAMI Support Group meets: Parents and caregivers of a loved one with mental illness are welcome to attend a meeting of the National Alliance on Mental Illness from 10 to 11:30 a.m. second Saturdays at the Ocean County Library branch at 129 N. Main St. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Stone Harbor
....on hold.....2nd tuesdays — Green Team meetings: The Sustainable Jersey Upper Township Green Team invites residents to volunteer to help with community projects. Meetings are held 1 p.m. second Tuesdays in the Township Hall conference room. For more information, email UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
....on hold.....Historical Society meets: Anybody interested in the preservation of local history may attend meetings of the Upper Township Historical Society 7 p.m. second Tuesdays at the Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. For more information, visit UpperTwpHistory.org.
....on hold.....Mahjong at the library: Players meet Wednesdays at the Schiavo Library at 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. in Strathmere. Lessons may also be scheduled with Wendy. For times and more information, call 609-486-6265.
Ventnor
Vineland
...on hold.....Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. The club meets at 677 S. Main Road. For more information, call 856-692-3977.
Wildwood
Downtown farmers market: The outdoor farmers market will be held 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day weekend at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Vendors and visitors will be required to wear face masks and vendors are required to practice extra safety and disinfecting measures in and around their booth space. For information, visit DOOWW.com.
Movies in the Plaza: Families are invited to free movie nights under the stars beginning at sunset Tuesdays, June 23 to Aug. 25, at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. The first movie will be "Frozen 2." Free parking. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. For information, visit DOOWW.com or facebook at Wildwood by the Sea.
Tuesday Movies in the Plaza Schedule*:
June 23 - Frozen 2
June 30 – High School Musical
July 7th - Lady and the Tramp
July 14th - Toy Story 4
July 21 - The Star
June 28 – Abominable
Aug. 11 – The Incredibles
Aug. 18 - Pinocchio
Aug. 25 - The Secret Life of Pets 2
Music in the Plaza: Listen to live bands perform in an outdoor venue 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, June 25 to Sept. 3, at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Free parking. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. For information, visit DOOWW.com or facebook at Wildwood by the Sea.
6/25 – Roundhouse Band
7/2 – The Juliano Brothers
7/9 – The Beat Tells
7/16 – Jamison Celtic Rock
7/23 – Best of the Eagles
7/30 - Animal House
8/6 – A.M. Radio- 60’s & 70’s Tribute Band
8/13 – 40 North
8/20 – The Bell Bottom Blues - Eric Clapton Tribute
8/27 – The Chatterband
9/3 – Stellar Mojo
Find the complete schedule as well as a listing of local hotels, restaurants, bars and shops online at www.DOOWW.com and on Facebook Wildwood by the Sea!
....on hold.....Bingo at American Legion: American Legion Post 184 invites the public to its weekly Wednesday bingo games at the post home at 4200 Atlantic Ave. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Games begin 7:30 p.m. Admission is $2 and board range from $1 to $5. The kitchen will be open for meals, platters and desserts, with proceeds benefiting the building fund. For weekly menus, closures or themed events visit legion184.org or the Facebook page @legion184
Wildwood Crest
Summer music series schedule change: The borough has canceled the first four shows of its 2020 Summer Music Series at Centennial Park due to the limits of the amount of people that can attend an outdoor social gathering. Performances will tentatively begin with the July 11 show, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Centennial Park with a performance by the Deck Band. Subsequent shows are scheduled for each Wednesday through Sept. 2 and each Saturday through Sept. 19 at Centennial Park, which is located at Fern Road and Ocean Avenue. For information, call 609-523-0202 or visit wildwoodcrest.org.
Woodbine
