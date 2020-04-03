Atlantic City
Boardwalk Committee meeting canceled: There will no meeting April 8 of the Boardwalk Committee. A group spokeswoman said all meetings are temporarily on hold until gatherings are permitted again. For more information, call 609-335-4932.
Veterans program: The Atlantic City Regional Stand Down, a free event to help homeless vets and/or their families, is tentatively scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 20 at All Wars Memorial Museum, 1510 Adriatic Ave. The event will have information about VA benefits, legal services, housing and employment, medical, mental health and addiction counseling and a clothing giveaway. Donations and volunteers are welcome. For information, call Jim Scanlon at 732-306-9268 or email sajobssjds@aol.com.
Brigantine
American Legion Auxiliary will assist quarantined vets: The Kline-McAnney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 396 offers assistance to local veterans and senior citizens who are homebound as a result of the COVID-19 self-quarantine measures. Auxiliary members can run errands and provide other services based on need on a first-come, first-served basis, the auxiliary announced in a new release. For information, call Rita Pagaloutus at 609-412-1851.
Lower Township
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, call 609-886-2005, ext. 132.
Woodbine
Municipal budget public hearing: Borough Council introduced its 2020 budget that again calls for no increase in the local purpose tax rate, the 30th consecutive year of no increases, Mayor William Pikolycky said in a news release. A public hearing on the municipal budget will be held 7:30 p.m. April 16.
