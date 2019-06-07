Atlantic City
NAACP monthly meeting: The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP holds meetings 6 p.m. second Mondays of the month at Jethro Presbyterian Memorial Church, 423 N. Ohio Ave. All are welcome. For information, call Kaleem Shabazz at 609-344-2590.
Estell Manor
Historical Society Chinese auction: The Estell Manor Historical Society will hold a Chinese auction from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at 134 Cape May Ave. Receive up to 10 free tickets if you bring a donation of new socks and canned goods for members of the community in need. The event is part of the city’s Community Day activities featuring a classic and antique car show, a fun run, petting zoo and vendors. For more information, visit estellmanorhistoricalsociety.org.
Galloway Township
PUCS fellowship event: The nonprofit Pastors United for Community Service invites the public to its annual event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday featuring games, food, treats and inspiration for all ages. The event will be held at Pine Needle Park in the South Egg Harbor section of the township.
Hammonton
Food truck festival: The fifth annual Hammonton Food Truck Festival will be held from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine, in the downtown section. Thirty-one trucks will line Bellevue Avenue from Central Avenue, South Second Street and Horton Avenue, according to organizers. There will be live outdoor entertainment during the event. For a full list of participating food trucks and a map with parking options, visit Facebook.com/FTFHammonton.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. For information, call 609-561-4034.
Ocean City
Miss Ocean City Pageant seeks contestants: Young women between the ages of 16 and 22 who attend or have graduated from Ocean City High School or have parents who own property in Ocean City or a sending district to Ocean City High School are invited to compete for the crown of Miss Ocean City 2020. The competition will be held Aug. 10 at the Music Pier. Contestants will compete in interview, talent, swimsuit, poise and on-stage question. For an application, visit the Welcome Center at City Hall, 861 Asbury Ave.
Pleasantville
Creative coloring for adults: Join with others to color pages at 1:30 p.m. Saturdays at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. All materials will be provided. The program is free. For information, call 609-641-1778.
Sea Isle City
Green Fair: The Environmental Commission, Shade Tree Committee and Green Team will host the inaugural Green Fair from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and the Promenade. The rain location will be inside the former Public School at 4501 Park Road. The event is free and feature crafts, games, activities, give-aways and informational exhibits. Residents and property owners can register to win a free tree during the tree raffle, which will feature four different species of trees that thrive on barrier islands. For details, 609-263-7358.
Somers Point
Garden contest: Registration is open for the Green Thumb Garden Club’s annual garden contest. There are categories for all types of gardens. Entries must be received by July 2, with judging to follow the week of July 8. For more information, call 609-204-4107 or email rosemary evans@verizon.net.
Upper Township
Book sale: The Schiavo Library’s 10th annual Welcome Summer Used Book Sale will be held from Tuesdays through Saturdays through June 15. The library is at 801 S. Commonwealth Ave., Strathmere. For information, call 609-486-6265 or visit StrathmereLibrary.org.
Wildwood
Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays during the summer. This year, the museum features an expanded gift shop. For information, call 609-523-0277.