Atlantic City
Regional Stand Down event canceled: The Atlantic City Regional Stand Down for veterans originally set for May 20 is canceled due to the coronovirus pandemic and the social distancing guidelines still in effect, organizers announced. For more information, call Jim Scanlon at 732-306-9268 or email sajobssjds@aol.com.
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.
Margate
Beach badge sales suspended: On-site beach badge sales have been suspended until further notice. However, beach badges can be purchased by mail and held for pick-up. To reserve badges, send check or money order payable to “City of Margate” in the exact amount of the purchase and mail to: Attn: Beach Badges, Margate Municipal Building, 9001 Winchester Ave., Margate, NJ 08402. Include a phone number and indicate the quantity requested. Pre-season rates are in effect through May 31: $7 for regular season badges and $3.50 for senior citizen badges (65 and older). Reserved badges can be picked up at Bloom Pavilion when city facilities are re-opened.
Ocean City
Blood drive: The Ocean City Yacht Club will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Yacht Club, 100 Bay Ave. The Red Cross will ensure proper COVID 19 protocols for the safety of the donors. Appointments are preferred, but not required. To make an appointment, call 800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code OC YACHT CLUB.
Seeking Miss Night in Venice contestants: Any young woman interested in participating in the Miss Night in Venice contest this year should contact Sue Doll at 609-425-5708. Contestants must be at least 15 years old. The contestant collecting the most money for local philanthropic organizations will earn the crown and lead the Night in Venice Boat Parade along the Ocean City bay front on July 18. All contestants in the pageant will ride on the boat with Miss Night in Venice. Also, all former Miss Night in Venice winners are invited to ride in a convertible on the Boardwalk in the Miss Night in Venice Parade. Following the parade, all former Miss Night in Venice winners will be introduced on stage at the Tabernacle during the crowning of Miss Night in Venice 2020. For information, call Kathy Lavin at 609-214-5000.
Sea Isle City
Food pantry open: The United Methodist Church Food Pantry remains open during the Corona virus crisis, but donations are needed, according to officials. For more information, call 609-231-4929.
Downtown Farmers Market to open: The Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market announced it will open for the season May 23. The market will be held 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day weekend at Byrne Plaza at 3400 Pacific Ave. Vendors and visitors will be required to wear face masks and vendors will practice extra safety and disinfecting measures in and around their booth space. For more information, visit DOOWW.com.
