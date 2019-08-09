Absecon
Citizen of the Year dinner: Roy Talley, chief of the Volunteer Fire Department, will be honored as the 2019 Absecon Citizen of the Year on Aug. 28 at Villa Rifici. Tickets are $40. Space is limited. To RSVP, call 609-204-0600 or email swapforrent@yahoo.com.
Atlantic City
Moon landing exhibit at library: To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the Free Public Library will display NASA space memorabilia from the personal collection of librarian Ben Pensiero through August. The exhibit is located in the display cases near the help desk at the main branch at 1 N. Tennessee Ave. Also showcased are posters of historic photographs of Apollo missions, a large LEGO model of the Saturn V rocket and other items from Apollo-era publicity items. For information, call 609-345-2269.
NAACP monthly meeting: The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP holds meetings 6 p.m. second Mondays of the month at Jethro Presbyterian Memorial Church, 423 N. Ohio Ave. All are welcome. For information, call Kaleem Shabazz at 609-344-2590.
Avalon
Play Scrabble: Residents are invited to play with other word-game enthusiasts from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays of the month at the Public Library, 235 32nd St. The program is free. For information, call 609-967-7155 or visit avalonfreelibrary.org.
Barnegat Township
Monday movie: “Replicas,” rated PG-13, will be shown 1 p.m. Monday at the Ocean County Library branch at 112 Burr St. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Brigantine
Historical museum open for summer: The Brigantine Historical Society Museum at 3607 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd., is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the fall. Admission is free. For information, call 609-266-1158 or email Bob Gale at rbgbrig@comcast.net.
Cape May
Summer outdoor Shabbat service: Beth Judah Temple will host an outdoor Shabbat service 6 p.m. Aug. 23 on the beach across from the Montreal Beach Resort, 1025 Beach Ave. All are welcome. Bring a beach chair. Those who wish to stay after services are welcome to bring a vegetarian dish to share. In case of inclement weather, this service will be canceled. For directions, 609-884-7011.
Egg Harbor City
EHC Olympics: The 23rd annual Olympics sponsored by the Egg Harbor City Municipal Alliance, the Police Department and the Egg Harbor City Kiwanis Club will be held Aug. 17 at Egg Harbor City Lake. All ages are welcome. On-site registration begins 9:30 a.m. and start time is 10 a.m. To pre-register, call 609-965-6009 or sign up at the lifeguard stand at the lake from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free. The first 100 participants will receive a T-shirt. Giveaways and lunch will be provided by the Kiwanis Club. For more information, call Jessica Rifice at 609-965-6009.
Egg Harbor Township
Monday Morning Madness: The summer youth entertainment series hosted by the township Recreation Department will be held this year at the Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park off Dogwood Avenue. Programs take place 11 a.m. and last about 45 minutes. Aug. 12: Mr. Magico, magician and entertainer; Aug. 19: Chad Juros: magician.
Folsom
Volunteers needed: Anyone interested in joining the environmental commission should call Borough Hall at 609-561-3178.
Hammonton
‘Slow Food: Local Impact, Global Connection’ program: Jeff Quattrone, Library Seed Bank founder and Slow Food International member, will share his experiences and discuss preserving local food diversity through seed saving from 1 to 2 p.m. Aug. 14 at Stockton Kramer Hall, 30 Front St. To register to attend, call 609-626-3837.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
American Legion fundraiser: American Legion Post 493 will hold a veteran suicide awareness event Aug. 25 to support Ma Deuce Deuce, a nonprofit organization. The benefit is a two-part event. The day kicks off with a motorcycle Dice Run beginning 9:30 a.m. at Mickey's Port of Call Pub, Main Street, Tuckerton. Cars and trucks are welcome. Registration is $25 for the rider and $15 for a passenger. The registration fee includes the music fest and barbecue to follow at 2 p.m. the post home at 420 Radio Road. The cost for those not participating in the Dice Run is $15 in advance, $20 at the door. For more information, call 609-296-9771 or email Rolling2Zero@comcast.net.

Longport

Knitting group at library: The Longport Needlers meet 10 a.m. Mondays at the Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. All are welcome. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportNJ.Gov/Library.
Margate
Beth Israel hosts beach services: The community is invited to attend Friday night worship services on the Huntington Avenue beach 5:30 p.m. Aug. 16. If the weather is uncooperative, services will be held at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. Bring a beach chair. For more information, call 609-641-3600 or email bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org.
Northfield
English as a Second Language: Practice speaking skills and receive instruction from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
Pleasantville

Library book sale: The Atlantic County Library Foundation book sale continues daily at the library branch at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. For information, call 609-641-1778 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.

Sea Isle City
Wedding vow renewal ceremony: Mayor Len Desiderio will host the second annual wedding vow renewal ceremony at noon Sept. 7 at Excursion Park. The free event is open to married couples who met, fell in love or are enjoying their “happily ever after” in Sea Isle City. Pre-registration is required by 4 p.m. Sept. 5. For details, call 609-263-8687, ext. 103.
Somers Point
Vacation Bible School: Lifegate Church at 296 Bethel Road invites kids ages 5 to 12 to attend Vacation Bible School from 5:45 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19-23. Advance registration is required. For information, call 609-927-2075 or visit LifegateNJ.org.
Surf City

'How does your garden grow?': The Ocean County Master Gardeners team will be available from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to answer any lawn, tree, or plant questions at the Ocean County Library, Long Beach Island branch, 217 S. Central Ave. Bring in dying or diseased cuttings and insect pests for diagnosis, identification and recommendations. For information, call 609-494-2480.
Tuckerton

Free movie: "Captive State," science fiction, rated PG-13, will be shown from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. Registration is requested. For information, call 609-296-1470.

Vineland

CBD oil information program: Victor Dziuba will talk about the research-backed benefits of cannabinoids from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 21 at the Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave. The free program is for adults ages 18 and older. Registration is required. For informtion, call 856-794-4244, ext. 4243.

Wildwood

Historical Society museum: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays during the summer. This year, the museum features an expanded gift shop. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com.
Wildwood Crest
Green Team collecting plastic bags: The borough’s Green Team is taking part in an initiative through the Trex company to collect and recycle plastic bags and similar materials. If the borough collects more than 500 pounds worth of plastic refuse in a six-month span, the Trex company will donate a composite bench to the community. Collection sites are at Borough Hall, the Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center and the Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool. Plastic materials that can be donated include grocery shopping bags, produce and bread bags, cereal box liners, ice bags, resealable food bags, case overwrap, newspaper sleeves, dry cleaning bags and bubble wrap. All materials should be clean, dry and free of food residue. For more information, call Deborah Rogers at 609-729-8089.