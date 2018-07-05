Absecon
Concerts in the Park: Residents are invited to listen to live music at the summer concert series at Heritage Park from 7 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 12. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Food is available for purchase at the concession stand. For information, call 609-641-0663 or visit AbseconNJ.Gov.
Atlantic City
Farmers market: Buy fresh produce and other items from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 9 at Bartram Avenue and the Boardwalk. For information, call 609-226-9323.
Saturday basketball: The William J. Porter II Memorial Basketball League will play from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Aug. 26 at the playground at the lagoon and Mississippi Avenue. Registration is $35. For information, call 609-350-7450.
Bridgeton
Bilingual storytime: Children ages 2 to 6 are invited to hear classic fairy tales in Spanish from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. There will be songs and a small craft. It’s free to attend. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Egg Harbor Township
Rhythm in the Parks concert series: The Recreation Department’s free summer live music series takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 24 at the Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park, off Dogwood Avenue. For information, visit ehtrec.com.
Galloway Township
Elks Lobsterfest: The community is invited from 4 to 8 p.m. July 14 to Elks Lodge 2845, 120 S. New York Road. There will be a cash bar and music by Brian Smallwood. Proceeds benefit Elks charities. The event will be held rain or shine. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased by Saturday. There will be no tickets at the door. For information, call Joe Votta or visit gallowayelks.com.
Linwood
Library maintenance: While work continues to upgrade the building from extensive water damage at the Public Library, patrons are encouraged to visit the temporary space in the all-purpose room located on the Wilson Avenue side of the building near the swing set. Use the entrance for the free summer programs. For information, call 609-926-7991.
Longport
Blessing of the Animals: Pet owners of all faiths are invited to bring their animals to the Church of the Redeemer, 20th and Atlantic avenues, at 11:20 a.m. Sunday for a blessing. The event is free. Donations collected will benefit the Humane Society of Ocean City. For information, call Anne Martin at 305-393-6236.
Ocean City
Volunteers needed for beach walks: The city seeks volunteers to lead guided beach walks throughout the remainder of the summer. Candidates should have knowledge of the local flora, fauna and environment. Walks are held 9 a.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the south end location, 59th Street and Central Avenue at the entrance to Corson’s Inlet State Park, also 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the north end location, at the Ocean City/Longport Bridge parking lot. If interested, call Donna Schmitt at 609-525-9295.
Pleasantville
Creative coloring for adults: Join with others for a free coloring program 1:30 p.m. Saturdays at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. All materials will be provided. The program is free. For information, call 609-641-1778.
Sea Isle City
Movie night: The community is invited to watch a free movie from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday the Public Library, 4800 Central Ave. Call for the movie title. For information, call 609-463-6386.
Stafford Township
Elks clam bake: The community is invited to a clam bake from 1 to 5 p.m. July 14 hosted by the Manahawkin Elks Lodge at 520 Hilliard Blvd. Ten thousand clams have been ordered and will be available while supplies last. Tickets are $30 before July 7, $35 at the gate. Ages 12 to 20 tickets are $25 and ages 12 and younger are free. For information, call 609-597-1107.
Stone Harbor
Farmers market: The summer farmers market is open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 2 at the Water Tower Plaza, 95th Street and Second Avenue.
Vineland
New business ribbon-cutting ceremony: The community is invited 4 p.m. July 12 to One Love Tattoo Studios & Art Gallery, at 710 E. Landis Ave. The ceremony is organized by Main Street Vineland in partnership with the Greater Vineland Chamber of Commerce. City, county and state representatives will attend. For information, call 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.
Wildwood
Historical Museum tours: The Historical Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday during the summer. Admission is free. Group visits can be arranged. For information, call 609-523-0277 or email wildwoodhistoricalsociety@hotmail.com.