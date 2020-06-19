Absecon
Best Flower Pot in Town Contest: The deadline to pick up a terra cotta pot to enter the annual flower pot decorating contest sponsored by the Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance has been extended to June 30. Pots are available on a first come, first served basis. Participants must register and purchase their pots via PayPal. Instructions for non-contact pickup are on the group’s Facebook page. The winner will be announced at the annual Garden Party, tentatively set for 6 p.m. July 29 at the Jonathan Pitney House, 57 N. Shore Road, with a rain date of July 30. There will be light fare, live music and a silent auction for the decorated pots. Tickets are $10, ages 10 and younger $3.
Atlantic City
Library book drop open: The book drop at the Free Public Library’s main branch at 1 N. Tennessee Ave. is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Residents with library materials may return their items through the book drop. All overdue fines will be waived, regardless of when the items were due back to the library. For information, call 609-345-2269.
Brigantine
Farewell for Fr. Jose: St. Thomas Parish invites the community to meet from 6 to 8 p.m. June 24 in the church parking lot at 331 Eighth St. South to say goodbye to the Rev. Jose Thomas before he leaves for his new assignment in Indiana. Rain date is June 25. For information, call 609-266-2123.
Egg Harbor City
Blood drive: Zion Lutheran Church at 312 Philadelphia Ave. will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. June 22. To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 609-965-1813 or visit redcrossblood.org.
Lower Township
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist people experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005.
Pleasantville
St. Mary’s community garden: The community is invited from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays to help tend the garden at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 11 W. Bayview Ave. Bounty from the garden may be enjoyed by all. Social distancing guidelines are in effect. For more information, call 609-686-0418 or visit stmaryspleasantville.org.
Sea Isle City
Municipal bike auction: Mayor Leonard Desiderio will serve as auctioneer beginning 10 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot at City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd. Anyone wishing to bid on one of the used bicycles must register by 9:30 a.m. on site the day of the event. All bidders and spectators are asked to wear face masks. For more information, call 609-263-4461, ext. 1219.
Wildwood
Movies in the Plaza: Families are invited to free movie nights under the stars beginning at sunset each Tuesday, from June 23 to Aug. 25, at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. The first movie will be “Frozen 2.” Bring a lawn chair or blanket. For information, visit DOOWW.com or Facebook at Wildwood by the Sea.
