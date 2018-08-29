Atlantic City
School supplies give-away: Area children and the community are invited to celebrate the start of a new school year with a barbecue and school supplies give-away from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Hamilton Memorial United Methodist Church, 609 Arctic Ave. For information, visit the church’s Facebook page or call 609-705-6489.
Rotary Club meeting: Guests are welcome to attend Thursday’s open meeting of the Atlantic City Rotary Club at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. The club will discuss plans for the next year. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary.org.
Brigantine
Art Walk: The third annual Brigantine Art Walk will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the ball park field, Brigantine Avenue at 24th and 26th streets. Fine art and fine craft artists will exhibit and sell their works. Admission is free. For information, visit BrigantineArtWalk.WixSite .com.
Estell Manor
Volunteers needed: The city is looking for residents interested in helping with Sustainable Jersey programs and special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-476-2692.
Lacey Township
Overdose Awareness Day event: The community is invited from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday to hear speakers and get information about the nationwide opioid epidemic. The program will be held at Lacey United Methodist Church, 203 Lacey Road. There will be a candlelight vigil for lives lost due to an overdose. It’s free to attend. For information, call 732-425-7938.
Longport
Art on the Lawn: The Historical Society will hold its annual art show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Historical Museum at 2305 Atlantic Ave. Admission is free. There is room for several more artists. The exhibit fee is $35. For information, call 609-822-6386.
Margate
Tai chi in the park: Free sessions of tai chi are held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays in the Public Library park at 8100 Atlantic Ave. All skill levels are welcome. Bring something to drink and dress in comfortable shoes and clothes. For information, call 609-822-4700.
Pleasantville
School supplies give-away: Mainland American Legion Post/Unit 81 and Operation Home Front invite area students from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday to the Mainland American Legion, 902 S. Main St. For information, call 609-204-7657.
Stafford Township
Mahjong at the library: Meet to play with others from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St. Experience is helpful but not necessary. The program is free. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Vineland
Nutrition Bingo: Corn, peaches and other Jersey Fresh favorites will be offered as prizes at the third annual Nutrition Bingo from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Inspira Fitness Connection, 1430 W. Sherman Ave. The event is free and open to families. Major sponsors are Inspira Health Network and Monarch Family Success Center. To register to attend, call 800-INSPIRA.
{p class=”Default”}Wildwood
Historical Museum tours: The Historical Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday during the summer. Admission is free. Group visits can be arranged. For information, call 609-523-0277 or email wildwoodhistoricalsociety@hotmail.com.