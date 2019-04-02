Atlantic City
Rotary Club guest speaker: The guest speaker for Thursday’s Atlantic City Rotary Club meeting will be Michael Kline, interim executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Safety at Stockton University. He will talk about the recently exposed nationwide admissions cheating scandal. The meeting will be held at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. Meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638.
Brigantine
Seashore Purls: Residents of all ages are invited to meet with others for knitting, crocheting and socializing from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at the Community Center, 265 42nd St. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-266-1751.
Egg Harbor City
Project Child Find: The Public School District will conduct its annual Project Child Find, which supports children in need of a preschool disabilities program designed for ages 3 to 5 years old. Residents who have concerns that their child may not be typically developing may call Gina Forester at 609-965-1034, ext. 136.
Egg Harbor Township
Historical Society hosts ‘Fireside Chat’: The community is invited to join longtime residents June Sheridan, Richard Squires and Dave Clayton from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Community Center, 5045 English Creek Ave., as they tell stories about life in Egg Harbor Township. A $2 donation is requested, but admission is free to students and members of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society. For information, email GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com.
Hammonton
Book signing: Motivational speaker Mindy Barnett will discuss her new book from 5 to 7 p.m. April 18 at Casciano Coffee Bar, 212 Bellevue Ave. There will be a Q&A session and books will be available for purchase. Admission is free. For information, call 609-561-2600.
Linwood
Spring farmers market: The farmers market opens Saturday and will run for six consecutive Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., through May 11, at Central Square, 199 New Road. For information, call 717-919-3865.
Millville
Garden Club lecture: Countryside Garden Club will host a free lecture “Put a Bee in Your Bonnet,” by local beekeeper Doris Morgan at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Millville Public Library, 210 Buck St. The topic will cover the life of honey bees, how they function and their importance to plants. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 856-835-3426.
Northfield
Kiwanis meeting: The Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club meets from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive. The group welcomes past and prospective members for fellowship and community volunteerism. For information, call 609-470-1032.
Port Republic
Church offers simulcast: Port Church at 118 Main St. will host “Going Beyond,” a Priscilla Shirer simulcast, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for the live-streamed event are $30 and includes lunch and snacks. RSVP is required. For more information or to register, call 609-652-6946 or visit portchurchnj.com.
Somers Point
Blood drive: Lifegate Church at 223 Doran Ave. will hold a Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday in Fellowship Hall. The event is open to the public. Walk-in are welcome. To make an appointment, enter sponsor code Lifegate at redcrossblood.org.
Stafford Township

Memories with Music program: The Recreation Department is looking for donations of of new or used Ipods and MP3 players to kick off a community effort to get music into the lives of people with dementia. With the help of caregivers, volunteers will personalize each player with a patient's favorite songs. The players are then given to patients. Donations may be dropped off at the Recreation Office, Town Hall, 260 E. Bay Ave.; the Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave.; and the Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St. For more information, call Deb Budesa at 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.

Surf City

Free movie: The R-rated film, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" will be shown 1 p.m. Friday at the Long Beach Island branch of the Ocean County Library, 217 S. Central Ave. To register to attend, call 609-494-2480.

Tuckerton

Art Chat: Meet and talk with local artists from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. It's free to attend but registration is requested. For more information, call 609-296-1470.

Vineland

Middle School dedication ceremony: The public is invited to the dedication ceremony of the Sgt. Dominick Pilla Middle School at noon Saturday. The highlight will be a Blackhawk helicopter landing on school grounds. Formerly Lincoln Avenue Middle School, the school was renamed last fall in honor of Pilla, a 1990 Vineland High School graduate and U.S. Army Ranger who was killed in action while serving in Somalia.
Wildwood
Historical Society reopens: The Wildwood Historical Society Musuem, featuring an expanded gift shop, reopens Thursday. The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until Memorial Day, when the hours will extend to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com.
Wildwood Crest
Mayor’s Wellness Walk: The borough will host its second annual Mayor’s Wellness Walk beginning 9 a.m. Saturday along the bike path. The walk/fun run is free and open to the public. Meet at the Crest Pier Recreation Center no later than 8:45 a.m. Free T-shirts will be distributed to the first 125 registrants. Free refreshments will be served at Crest Pier following the walk/fun run. For information, call 609-523-0202.
Woodbine
Spring egg hunt/holiday event: The Recreation Commission will hold its annual Easter egg hunt/holiday event for toddlers and children through third grade on April 14. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m to 12:30 p.m. at the Community Center, 812 Longfellow St. The egg hunt will be followed by the PG-rated movie “Peter Rabbit”. Popcorn, hotdogs and drinks will be served. Children must be signed in by an adult. For information, call 609-374-0502.{p align=”center”}