Atlantic City
NAACP monthly meeting: The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP holds meetings 6 p.m. second Mondays of the month at Jethro Presbyterian Memorial Church, 423 N. Ohio Ave. All are welcome. For information, call Kaleem Shabazz at 609-344-2590.
Avalon
Meet to knit: All levels of knitters are welcome to get together to share techniques and ideas from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays at the Public Library, 235 32nd St. The program is free. For information, call 609-967-7155 or visit avalonfree-library.org.
Brigantine
Prescription drug drop box: Residents may bring their old and unused medications to the Police Department and dispose them at the new drop box in the lobby at 1417 W. Brigantine Ave.
Cape May
Spring Fling luncheon: The Christ Child Society will hold its 35th annual Spring Fling Forget Me Not luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 19 at the Penthouse Ballroom in the Grand Hotel, 1045 Beach Ave. Entertainment will be provided by Bittersweet Duo. Gift baskets and 50/50 raffles will be held. Tickets are $40, and all proceeds will be used to help children in need. For reservations and choice of entree, call Kay at 609-536-2865.
Dennis Township
Annual community outdoor yard sale: Reservations are being accepted for spaces at the community yard sale May 18 at South Seaville United Methodist Church, 111-115 Corson Tavern Road. The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are welcome. For information, call 609-827-9469 or visit southseavilleumc.org.
Egg Harbor City
Pre-K and kindergarten registration: The Public School District will hold Pre-K and kindergarten registration through May for the next school year. To schedule an appointment, call Darlene Hagel, school registrar, at 609-965-1034, ext. 136. Preschool enrollment is limited. Once seats are filled, students will be put on a waiting list. Preschool children must be age 4 on or before Oct. 1, and kindergarten children must be 5 on or before Oct. 1.
Project Child Find: The Public School District will conduct its annual Project Child Find, which supports children in need of a preschool disabilities program designed for ages 3 to 5. Residents who have concerns that their child may not be typically developing may call Gina Forester at 609-965-1034, ext. 136.
Folsom
Volunteers needed: Anyone interested in joining the environmental commission should call Borough Hall at 609-561-3178 or email gconway @folsom-borough.com.
Galloway Township
Juneteenth celebration vendors needed: EPOCH Creations women’s group will hold its annual Juneteenth event from 4 to 7 p.m. June 15 at Pine Needle Park in the South Egg Harbor section of the township. The festivities include food, singers, dancers and family-friendly activities. There will also be a series of speakers from local churches and schools who will discuss this year’s theme, “Black Migration.” Vendor spaces are $15. For more information, call 609-383-5100.
Maurice River Township
Spring musical: The Maurice River Township Elementary School music department will present “Shrek The Musical Jr.,” 7 p.m. May 17 and 18 and 3 p.m. May 19 in the auditorium at 3593 Route 47 in Port Elizabeth. Doors open 30 minutes before each show. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students. For information, call 856-825-7411.
Millville
Luna-Belle campaign: The Millville Historical Society seeks to raise $10,000 to purchase an original carousel horse from the former Union Lake Luna Park. The Society has named the horse Luna-Belle, in honor of the park. The horse will be displayed at The Mansion House on Columbia Avenue. Contributions in any amount are needed. For more information, call Jane Christy at 856 825 0066 or visit millvillehistorical society.org.
{strong style=”font-size: 1.5em;”}Ocean City{/strong}{span style=”font-size: 1.5em;”} {/span}
‘About Boating Safety’: The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 81, will present boating safety classes from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 18, June and 22 and July 27. The cost is $60. The program will be held at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue. For information, call 609-399-4299 or visit USCGAux-OCNJ.org.
{a}Pleasantville{/a}{div class=”twDescription”}Church holds personal care drive: The Missionary Ministry at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church is collecting personal care items for the Atlantic City Rescue Mission during the month of May. The community may bring donations of soap, washcloths, toothpaste, toothbrushes and other items to the church office at Fernwood and Columbia avenues. Monetary donations also are accepted. For information, call 609-517-7849.
Sea Isle City{/div}Citizen Call Check program: Local senior adults or physically disabled residents may sign up for a free service to ensure they are safe in their homes. Once registered, residents place a phone call to the Police Department each morning to check in. If the police don’t receive a call by 11 a.m. each day, they will either phone you or send an officer to your door. For information, call 609-263-4311, ext. 2223 or 2246, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Somers Point
Garden contest: Registration is open for the Green Thumb Garden Club’s annual garden contest. There are categories for all types of gardens. Entries must be received by July 2, with judging to follow the week of July 8. For more information, call 609-204-4107.
Stafford Township{div class=”twDescription”}{p class=”gmail-m347461471146699483ydp8fd9fb1byiv6845277065ydpf933d27dmsonormal”}Memories with Music program: The Recreation Department is looking for donations of of new or used Ipods and MP3 players to kick off a community effort to get music into the lives of people with dementia. With the help of caregivers, volunteers will personalize each player with a patient’s favorite songs. The players are then given to patients. Donations may be dropped off at the Recreation Office, Town Hall, 260 E. Bay Ave.; the Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave.; and the Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St. For more information, call Deb Budesa at 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.{/div} {div class=”twDescription”}Vineland {/div}Business meet and greet: Main Street Vineland and the Greater Vineland Chamber of Commerce will co-sponsor a mixer event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 15 at the historic Landis Theater, 830 E. Landis Ave. The public is invited. For more information, call 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.{p class=”ydpcc059261yiv3768957254ymsgcontainer”}Wildwood
Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until Memorial Day, when the hours will extend to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This year, the museum features an expanded gift shop. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com.