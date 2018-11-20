Atlantic City
Winter Wonderland Tree Lighting: The Claridge will host this year’s Winter Wonderland Tree Lighting event to benefit The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City. The family-friendly event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 1 outside the hotel at the historic Brighton Park. Admission is free, however guests are encouraged to bring an unwrapped gift to be donated to the BGC. There will be a special appearance and photo opportunities with Santa Claus, a hot chocolate station, a cookie-decorating station and activities for all ages. The evening will conclude with the Claridge Hotel’s annual tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. featuring a live choir.
Buena Vista Township
Township toy drive: The community is asked to donate new, unwrapped, unopened toys to be distributed to local children at the 19th annual tree lighting ceremony Dec. 7 at the Municipal Complex, 890 Harding Highway. Donations may be placed during working hours in the decorated toy box in the main lobby through Dec. 4. For information, call 856-697-2100, ext. 8, or visit buenavistanj.com.
Egg Harbor City
Christmas on the Avenue parade: Participants are needed for the city’s annual holiday parade down Philadelphia Avenue on Dec. 22. Line up is 5:30 p.m. at 500 London Ave. For information, call Brian Beals at 609-332-1425 or Brenda Ruth at 609-335-1767 or visit the event’s Facebook page.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. Memorabilia of Atlantic City is on exhibit. For information, call 609-561-4034.
Stafford Township
Drop-in computer help: The computer lab staff is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays at the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St., to offer hands-on help. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Tuckerton

Free movie night: "Ocean's 8," rated PG-13, will be shown 6 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. It's free, but registration is required. For information, call 609-296-1470.

Ventnor
Holiday parade participants sought: The Holiday Parade Committee announces this year’s parade and block party will be held Dec. 1, with a rain date of Dec. 8. The parade down Ventnor Avenue will begin at 5 p.m., followed by a block party at New Haven and Ventnor avenues. For information, call Sean Gleason at 609-289-2791, Shelley D’Orazio at 267-980-7632 or Albie Battaglia at 609-576-7621.
Woodbine
Blood drive: The Mayor’s Wellness Program will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Community Center, 812 Longfellow St. Appointments are preferred. For information, call 800-733-2767. To register on line, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code “borough of woodbine.”