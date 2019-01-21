Absecon
Storytime for kids: Preschoolers and their parents are invited 10 a.m. Wednesdays for storytime and crafts at the Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave. For information, call 609-646-2228.
Atlantic City
Food for Fines at library: In recognition of Martin Luther King Day of Service, the library will hold a Food for Fines drive through Jan. 26. People with overdue library materials can make a food donation at the Main Library or Richmond Branch Library in lieu of paying a fine. For each non-perishable item donated, the accrued fines for one overdue item will be waived. The food will be donated to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey-Southern Branch. For information, call 609-345-2269.
Barnegat Township
Get resume assistance: The Oasis Family Success Center at 175 Gunning River Road in Barnegat offers help from 1 to 3 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays for anyone who needs to update their resume. For more information, call 609-994-0200 or visit oasisfsc.org.
Bridgeton
Homework Helpers program: High school honor students will be available from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays to offer free homework help to any elementary or middle school student at the Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. The program is on a first-come, first-served basis. Parents and/or guardians must accompany children ages 9 and younger. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Cape May Court House
Walk in Wednesday: Library staff will help patrons with questions about using their mobile devices on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays in the Technology Learning Center at the Cape May County Library branch, 30 Mechanic St. For information, call 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Egg Harbor Township
Democratic Club meeting: The community is invited to join the EHT Democratic Club from 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Tuesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 1 Swift Drive. For information, call 609-816-0303.
Longport
Art on display: An exhibit of works from students at the Tighe Middle School may be viewed daily through Feb. 28 during regular business hours at the Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. For information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPubliclibrary.org.
Ocean City
Free rabies clinic: The city will host a rabies clinic for dogs from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Fire Department at 550 Asbury Ave. For information, call 609-525-9328.
Somers Point
African violets presentation: The Green Thumb Garden Club invites the community to a talk by plant specialist Donna Brining at 7 p.m. Feb. 5 in the Senior Center, Ambler and Massachusetts avenues. For more information, call 609-214-6967.
Surf City
Afternoon Movie: ”Under the Tuscan Sun,” rated PG-13, will be shown 1 p.m. Friday at the Long Beach Island branch library at 217 S. Central Ave. It’s free to attend, but registration is requested. For information, call 609-494-2480.
Upper Township
Mahjong at the library: Players meet Wednesdays at the Schiavo Library at 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. in Strathmere. Lessons may also be scheduled with Wendy. For times and more information, call 609-486-6265.
Woodbine
Staying healthy classes for seniors: Cape Assist will sponsor six classes designed to teach those 51 years and older how to become healthy and stay that way as they age. Sessions will be held at the Community Center, 812 Longfellow St., from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27, and March 6 and 13. Lunch will be provided. Anybody who completes the entire program will receive a $50 gift card. Registration is required. Seating is limited. For information, call Lisa Pilli at 609-522-5960 or email lisa@capeassist.org.{p align=”center”}