Absecon
Clothing/linens drive: Enphront Veteran’s Services, Atlantic City, sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 ,is collecting gently-used men’s suits and new twin-size bedding. Donations may be dropped off from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through March 25 at American Legion Post 28 Hall, 560 New Jersey Ave. For information, call 609-618-1250.
Bridgeton
Teen Tuesdays: Ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the teen library council from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to discuss library programs and future activities at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. New members are welcome. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Folsom
Clerk’s office offers evening hours: The Borough Clerk’s office is open until 7 p.m. on Mondays. For information, call 609-561-3178.
Longport
Knitting group at library: The Longport Needlers meet 10 a.m. Mondays at the Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. All are welcome. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportNJ.Gov/Library.
Mays Landing
Library book sale: Find readable, video and audio bargains at the Atlantic County Library Foundation book sale, ongoing through March 31 at the Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave. For more information, call 609-625-2776 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Ocean City
Legion Lunches: The Moray-Miley American Legion Post 524 weekly lunches are held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Post headquarters, 46th Street and West Avenue. The public is invited to enjoy a selection of hoagies, hot and cold sandwiches, soup, salad and dessert for $7. Beverages are available for $1. For information, visit legion524ocnj.com.
Tuckerton
Art Chat: Meet and talk with local artists from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Ventnor
Democratic Club meeting: The community is invited to the next meeting of the Ventnor Democratic Club 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 18 at the Public Library, 6400 Atlantic Ave. Guest speakers will be freeholder candidates Caren Fitzpatrick, Celeste Fernandez and Nick Polito.
Wildwood
Bingo at American Legion: American Legion Post 184 invites the public to its weekly Wednesday bingo games at the post home at 4200 Atlantic Ave. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Games begin 7:30 p.m. Admission is $2 and board range from $1 to $5. The kitchen will be open for meals, platters and desserts, with proceeds benefiting the building fund. For information, visit legion184.org.
