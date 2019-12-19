Atlantic City
Free interactive movie at the library: Families are invited from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday to watch a classic holiday movie and interact with the characters using provided props at the main branch of the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. Children will make a simple craft following the movie. Registration is required for this event. For information, call 609-345-2269, ext. 3050, or visit ACFPL.org.
Prescription drug drop box: Residents may bring their old and unused medications to the Police Department and dispose them at the new drop box in the lobby at 1417 W. Brigantine Ave.
Egg Harbor City
Needlecraft group: The ‘Love at First Stitch' group will meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Atlantic County Library branch at 134 Philadelphia Ave. The program is open to teens and adults. For information, call 609-804-1063 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Volunteers needed: The city seeks residents interested in helping with Sustainable Jersey programs and special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-476-2692.
Longport
Art at the library: The Public Library at 2305 Atlantic Ave. hosts exhibits of local artists. Any artist wishing to display work should call 609-487-7403 or visit library@longportpubliclibrary.org.
Millville
MSHS seeks graduation information: Millville Senior High School’s Class of 2020 will begin preparing for graduation and seeks information about individuals who have died, but would have been a part of the Class of 2020 had they continued through Millville Public Schools. For information, call the school at 856-327-6040.
Pleasantville
Creative coloring for adults: Join with others for a relaxing coloring program 1:30 p.m. Saturdays at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. All materials will be provided. The program is free. For information, call 609-641-1778.
Sea Isle City
Citizen Call Check program: Local senior adults or physically disabled residents may sign up for a free service to ensure they are safe in their homes. Once registered, residents place a phone call to the Police Department each morning to check in. If the police don’t receive a call by 11 a.m. each day, they will either phone you or send an officer to your door. For information, call 609-263-4311, ext. 2223 or 2246, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Free movie: The 1946 holiday classic "It's a Wonderful Life," rated PG, will be shown 6 p.m. Monday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. Registration is requested. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Green Team collecting plastic bags: The borough’s Green Team is taking part in an initiative through the Trex company to collect and recycle plastic bags and similar materials. If the borough collects more than 500 pounds worth of plastic refuse in a six-month span, the Trex company will donate a composite bench to the community. Collection sites are at Borough Hall, the Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center and the Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool. All materials should be clean, dry and free of food residue. For more information, call Deborah Rogers at 609-729-8089.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.