Atlantic City
Venice Park Civic Association: Concerned homeowners are invited to meetings held 6:30 p.m. first Thursdays at 2125 N. Riverside Drive. For more information, call 609-328-1484.
Bridgeton
Homework Helpers program: High school honor students are available from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays to offer free homework help to any elementary or middle school student. Stop by the Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. Parents or guardians must accompany children ages 9 and younger. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Galloway Township
Democratic Club meeting: The Galloway Port Republic Democratic Club meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. first Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. New members are welcome. For information, call 609-652-9559.
Middle Township
High school open house: Parents, guardians and middle school students are invited to the annual open house from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Middle Township High School, 300 E. Atlantic Ave., Cape May Court House. For information, call 609-465-1852.
Somers Point
Garden Club guest speaker: The Green Thumb Garden Club will host Sue Scarlett, an Atlantic County master gardener, 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Senior Center, 22 Ambler Road. She will talk about cultivating a productive vegetable garden. The public is welcome. For information, call 609-214-6967.
Tuckerton
Pancake supper: The Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., invites the community to its Shrove Tuesday pancake supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children 8 and younger. Call 609-296-9618.
Vineland

Flower arranging demo: The Countryside Garden Club will offer a demonstration by Bob Zandra of Anton's Florist at 2 p.m. Thursday in the community event room at the Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave. The event is free to attend and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For information call 856-825-3426.
Woodbine
Woodbine

Free rabies clinic: The borough's annual rabies clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon March 9 at the Ambulance Corps Building/Public Safety facility on DeHirsch Avenue. Residents are asked to have dogs on leashes with proper collars and cats in carriers. Information about low-cost spay and neuter programs will be available at the clinic. For information, call the Clerk's Office at 609-861-2153.