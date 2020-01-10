Absecon
Absecon Democratic Club: The Absecon Democratic Club meets second Tuesdays of the month at 7 p.m. Meetings are held downstairs at the American Legion on New Jersey Avenue. New members are welcome. For more information, call 609-641-3150.
Atlantic City
NAACP monthly meeting: The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP holds meetings 6 p.m. second Mondays of the month at Jethro Presbyterian Memorial Church, 423 N. Ohio Ave. All are welcome. For information, call Kaleem Shabazz at 609-344-2590.
Bridgeton
Teen Tuesdays: Ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the teen library council from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to discuss library programs and future activities at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. New members are welcome. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Buena Vista Township
Historical Society meets: The Buena Historical Society meets 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at Town Hall, 890 Harding Highway/Route 40. The group covers the history of Buena Vista Township and Buena Borough. Meetings are free to attend and open to the public. Refreshments are served. For more information, call Debra Casazza at 856-466-4654.
Egg Harbor Township
Community Advisory Board dinner: The Inland Family Success Center at 3050 Spruce Ave. invites residents to join the advisory board to share ideas and suggestions for new programs at the center. A dinner meeting will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 28. The event is free but registration is requested. For information, call 609-569-0376.
Longport
Pinochle Club: All levels of players are invited to sit in from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportNJ.Gov/Library.
Mays Landing
Republican Club meets: The Hamilton Township Republican Club meets 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at Cousin Mario’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzaria, 5401 Harding Highway. New members are welcome. For more information, visit Facebook.com/HTGOP.
Ocean City
Legion Lunches: The Moray-Miley American Legion Post 524 weekly lunches are held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Post headquarters, 46th Street and West Avenue. The public is invited to enjoy a selection of hoagies, hot and cold sandwiches, soup, salad and dessert for $7. Beverages are available for $1. For take-out orders, call 609-398-1751 by 11 a.m. Delivery is offered for larger orders. For information, visit legion524ocnj.com.
Sea Isle City
Blood-pressure screenings: The Division of Emergency Medical Services will offer free blood-pressure screenings to the public from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Ambulance Corps Building, 201 JFK Blvd. Reservations are not required.
Bingo nights: The Italian-American Club will host monthly Bingo games on the third Wednesdays of each month at the Italian-American Club at 309 JFK Blvd. The cost is $35 for 10 games. Winners receive all cash prizes. Doors open 6 p.m. and games begin at 6:30 p.m. Seating is limited. Food will be available for purchase.
Tuckerton
”A Walk Through the Pines”: Take a virtual walk through the woods while learning about local flora and fauna of the Pinelands from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. The presentation is free but registration is requested. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Upper Township
Green Team meetings: The Sustainable Jersey Upper Township Green Team invites residents to volunteer to help with community projects. Meetings are held 1 p.m. second Tuesdays in the Township Hall conference room. For more information, email UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
Vineland
NAMI Cumberland County guest speaker: NAMI Cumberland County, the Cumberland County Affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will hold its next monthly speaker/support meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20 at Inspira Fitness Connection, second floor, 1430 W. Sherman Ave. The guest speaker will be Andria F. Balicki, manager of Outpatient Behavioral Health Services of the Inspira Health Network. The speaker’s presentation will be followed by concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers. For more information, call 856-691-9234.
Singers wanted: The Singing Ambassadors are looking for people who love to sing. The group is accepting new members ages 14 and older. Meetings are held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays at the Senior Center at Sixth and Elmer streets. For information, call 856-563-0376.
Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. The next meeting will be held Jan. 13 and guest speaker will be Mary Ann Hamidy from the Youth Advocacy Program. For more information, call 856-692-3977.
West Cape May
Wildwood
Bingo at American Legion: American Legion Post 184 invites the public to its weekly Wednesday bingo games at the post home at 4200 Atlantic Ave. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Games begin 7:30 p.m. Admission is $2 and board range from $1 to $5. The kitchen will be open for meals, platters and desserts, with proceeds benefiting the building fund. For weekly menus, closures or themed events visit legion184.org or the Facebook page @legion184
Wildwood Crest
Green Team collecting plastic bags: The borough’s Green Team is taking part in an initiative through the Trex company to collect and recycle plastic bags and similar materials. If the borough collects more than 500 pounds worth of plastic refuse in a six-month span, the Trex company will donate a composite bench to the community. Collection sites are at Borough Hall, the Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center and the Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool. All materials should be clean, dry and free of food residue. For more information, call Deborah Rogers at 609-729-8089.
Woodbine
Stay healthy classes for seniors: Cape Assist will sponsor seven classes designed to teach residents ages 51 years and older to stay healthy. Sessions will be held at the Community Center located at 812 Longfellow St. The sessions are scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Jan. 8 and running through Feb. 19. Lunch will be provided. All those completing the seven sessions will receive two $25 gift cards. Seating is limited and registration is required. For information, call Alana at 609-552-5960 or email alana@capeassist.org.
