Absecon
Citizens of the Year event: Bob Dunn, commander, VFW Post 9462, and his late brother, John Dunn, will be honored as Absecon Citizens of the Year 2018 during a celebration Aug. 22 at Villa Rifici. Tickets are $40. Space is limited. To RSVP, call 609-645-3800 or email swapforrent@yahoo.com.
Atlantic City
Rotary Club guest speaker: Marshall Spivack, deputy executive director of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, will give a talk at Thursday’s Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. Meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary .org.
Bridgeton
Family movie night: The Public Library will show “Coco,” rated PG, 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the community room at 150 E. Commerce St. It’s free. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Cape May Court House
Kindle Community Day: Kindle Auto Plaza will team with Operation Kidsafe International to host a free child-safety event for families from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 11 at Kindle Auto Plaza, 525 Stone Harbor Blvd. Child-safety advocates will offer tips and information to start a family-safety action plan and provide parents with a digital fingerprint record to take home. There will be food, Rita’s water ice, entertainment and activities. The Raminator monster truck will be on site. For information, call 609-465-5000 or visit kindleautoplaza.com.
Folsom
Volunteers needed: The borough is looking for residents interested in helping with special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-561-3178.
Linwood
Friends of the Arboretum meet: The public is invited to meetings held 6 p.m. second Thursdays at the arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave. For information, call 609-338-9305.
Margate
Tai chi in the park: Free sessions of tai chi are held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays in the Public Library park at 8100 Atlantic Ave. All skill levels are welcome. Bring something to drink, and dress in comfortable shoes and clothes. For information, call 609-822-4700.
Pleasantville
Family Health and Wellness Fair: The community is invited to receive blood pressure screenings, glucose readings, eye exams, children’s dental exams, HIV screenings and more from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Housing Authority Office, 301 Woodland Ave. There also will be information about energy assistance and other programs. For information, call Jacqueline Gregory at 609-484-9308, ext. 5.
Sea Isle City
Teen coffee house: Teens and young adults are invited to Matt’s 18:20 Coffee House from 6 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays during the summer at the United Methodist Church, Park Road entrance. Refreshments, live music, open mic sessions, games and more are offered. For information, follow Instagram@matts1820- coffeehouse.
Wildwood
Historical Museum tours: The Historical Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday during the summer. Admission is free. Group visits can be arranged. For information, call 609-523-0277 or email wildwoodhistoricalsociety @hotmail.com.