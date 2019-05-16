Atlantic City
Introduction to Tai Chi and Qigong: Adults are invited to meet from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday in the second floor meeting room at the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. Wear comfortable clothing. For information, call 609-345-2269.
Cape May
Church yard sale: The Women of Cape May Lutheran Church invites the public to its yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 31 and 9 a.m. to noon June 1 at the church at 509 Pittsburgh Ave. For information, call 609-884-2181.
Egg Harbor City
Project Child Find: The Public School District will conduct its annual Project Child Find, which supports children in need of a preschool disabilities program designed for ages 3 to 5 years old. Residents who have concerns that their child may not be typically developing may call Gina Forester at 609-965-1034, ext. 136.
Egg Harbor Township
Community Pride Day: The township will hold its spring Community Pride and Cleanup Day from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Individuals, groups and organizations will be assigned to remove litter and trash from public lands throughout the township. The event begins at the Community Center, 5045 English Creek Ave. For information, call the Public Works Department at 609-926-3838.
Maurice River Township
Spring musical: The Maurice River Township Elementary School music department will present “Shrek The Musical Jr.,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in the auditorium at 3593 Route 47 in Port Elizabeth. Doors open 30 minutes before each show. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students. For information, call 856-825-7411.
Mays Landing
Family Space Night: The Joseph C. Shaner Elementary School PTA will host its fourth annual space night 5:30 p.m. Friday in the school auditorium at 5801 Third St. The event will feature a star lab, crafts, guest speakers and photo opportunities. For information, call 609-625-6600.
Middle Township
Cops & Coffee: The Middle Township Police Department will host its monthly Cops & Coffee program from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday at the Donut Connection in Cape May Court House. The community is invited to have a cup of coffee with officers and some friendly conversation. Business owners who would like to host the next session should call Sgt. Mark Higginbottom at 609-463-1833.
Pleasantville
Pre-K registration: The Pleasantville School District is conducting registration for the 2019-20 pre-K program for children ages 3 and 4 who live in the district. Bring appropriate documents to 16 W. Leeds Ave., next to the Leeds Avenue School, from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. For more information, call 609-383-6800, ext. 2523.
Wildwood
Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until Memorial Day, when the hours will extend to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This year, the museum features an expanded gift shop. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwood historicalmuseum.com.