Atlantic City
Rotary Club guest speaker: William Donnelly, governor, Rotary District 7640, will give an update on district projects at Thursday’s Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth-floor meeting room. Meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000
Cape May Court House
Walk in Wednesday: Library staff will help patrons with questions about using their mobile devices on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays in the Technology Learning Center at the Cape May County Library branch, 30 Mechanic St. For information, call 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Egg Harbor City
Citizen of the Year award: The Kiwanis Club is seeking nominations for its 2018 Citizen of the Year award. Names must be submitted in writing by Thursday to the secretary of the Kiwanis Club of Egg Harbor City, 406 Chicago Ave. The award is given annually to a resident of the Greater Egg Harbor City area who has contributed to the civic or social well being of the community during the past year. For information, call 609-705-5914.
Hammonton
Open rec event: Area youth are invited to an open recreation night from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-567-2900.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Mahjong at the library: Learn the game and play with others 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 26 at the Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road. Bring a current year gaming card and game sets if you have them. For information, call 609-294-1197 or visit TheOceanCounty Library.org.
Millville
Toastmasters club: The Speak E-Z Toastmasters-Leadership Club meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. first and third Thursdays at Millville Medical Center, 1700 N. Tenth St. Toastmasters provides an opportunity to develop communication and leadership skills. Membership is open. Guests are asked to arrive by 6:45 p.m. For more information visit speakez.toast mastersclubs.org.
Mullica Township
Historical Society dinner: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society invites the community to a chicken dinner from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. The event will be catered by Columbia II. Tickets are $13. For information, call Francis at 609-442-9590 or Vicky at 609-892-3919. The Mullica Township Seniors will sponsor a yard sale under the trees from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the same day. Spaces are available. For rental information, call Adrian at 609-561 -2420.
Sea Isle City
Library hosts blood drive: The Cape May County Library invites the public to an American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the library branch at 4800 Central Ave. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org. Enter sponsor code cmclibrary. For information, call 609-463-6386.
Upper Township
Republican club meets: The Upper Township Republican Organization meets 7 p.m. first Wednesdays of the month at Levari’s Seafood and American Grill, 1291 Route 50, Tuckahoe. New members are welcome. For information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
{/div}Ventnor
Walk/run fundraiser: The Society of St. Vincent de Paul will host Friends of the Poor Walk/Run 10 a.m. Saturday on the Boardwalk. All proceeds benefit the poor and needy in Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate and Longport. Registration start 9 a.m. at the gazebo at Newport Avenue and the Boardwalk. A registration donation of $15 is requested and includes an event T-shirt and refreshments at St. James Hall following the event.
{a class=”brandingLink”} {/a}