Absecon
Absecon Democratic Club: The Absecon Democratic Club meets second Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Meetings are held downstairs at the American Legion on New Jersey Avenue. New members are welcome. For more information, call 609-641-3150.
Atlantic City
NAACP monthly meeting: The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP holds meetings 6 p.m. second Mondays of the month at Jethro Presbyterian Memorial Church, 423 N. Ohio Ave. All are welcome. For information, call Kaleem Shabazz at 609-344-2590.
Egg Harbor Township
Church participates in hunger event: Asbury United Methodist Church will a “Yes, We Can Rise Against Hunger” event March 21 at Scullville Fire Company at 1708 Somers Point Road. Five other locations throughout New Jersey will be hosting similar events simultaneously. The goal is to have volunteers contribute to the goal of assembling and packing 500,000 meals in one day, said Lori Jo Jamieson, wife of the Rev. Peter Jamieson, pastor at Asbury UMC. Volunteers have been asked to commit to a two-hour time slot. Registration is free.
Lacey Township
Census presentation: The Ocean County Library will host “The U.S. Census: Then and Now,” 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the branch at 10 E. Lacey Road. The discussion will also cover a brief overview of the 2020 U.S. Census, and the challenges involved in compiling data of the nation’s population. Census Day arrives April 1. Registration is required for this free program. To register, call 609-693-8566.
Ocean City
Legion Lunches: The Moray-Miley American Legion Post 524 weekly lunches are held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Post headquarters, 46th Street and West Avenue. There will be a selection of hoagies, hot and cold sandwiches, soup, salad and dessert for $7. Beverages are available for $1. For take-out orders, call 609-398-1751 by 11 a.m.
Sea Isle City
Civic Club meets: The Civic Club meets from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays in the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., to play bridge, pinochle, mahjong and other games. Women and men may play. For more information, call 609-465-3251.
Tuckerton
Women’s History Month performance: Michèle LaRue will perform a one-woman show, “Someone Must Wash the Dishes: An Anti-Suffragist Satire,” 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. Registration is required. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Vineland
Plans to modernize library presented: The public is invited to view a presentation of the plans for the renovation and upgrading of the Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday during the City Council meeting, second floor Council Chambers at City Hall. The Library Board of Trustees needs to submit an application prior to the April 6 deadline in order to be considered for the first-round funding.
‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’: The Cumberland Players will stage the comedy “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” 7:30 p.m. March 12 and 8 p.m. March 13 and 14 at The Little Theatre, Sherman Avenue and The Boulevard. Tickets are $17/$20. For information, call 856-692-5626 or visit cumberlandplayers.com.
Woman’s Club meeting: The Woman’s Club of Vineland invites prospective new members to its next business meeting 7 p.m. March 9. A guest speaker will discuss advanced directives. The club meets at 677 S. Main Road. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or visit the club’s facebook page.
Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. The club meets at 677 S. Main Road. For more information, call 856-692-3977.
Antiques & Collectibles Show: The Woman’s Club of Vineland will hold its annual event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday March 6 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday March 7 at its meeting house at 677 S. Main Road. Admission is free and the public is invited to shop for gifts. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or visit the club’s Facebook page.
Church yard sales: South Vineland United Methodist Church invites the community to its monthly indoor/outdoor yard sales from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. first Saturdays through June 6. The church is at 2724 S. Main Road. For information, call 856-692-2152.

West Cape May

Community Shred Day: The borough will host a free Community Shred Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday May 9 at Borough Hall parking lot at 732 Broadway. Services are provided by ProShred Security. The event is also open to residents outside the community.

Wildwood
Bingo at American Legion: American Legion Post 184 invites the public to its weekly Wednesday bingo games at the post home at 4200 Atlantic Ave. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Games begin 7:30 p.m. Admission is $2 and board range from $1 to $5. The kitchen will be open for meals, platters and desserts, with proceeds benefiting the building fund. For weekly menus, closures or themed events visit legion184.org or the Facebook page @legion184
Wildwood Crest
Green Team collecting plastic bags: The borough’s Green Team is taking part in an initiative through the Trex company to collect and recycle plastic bags and similar materials. If the borough collects more than 500 pounds worth of plastic refuse in a six-month span, the Trex company will donate a composite bench to the community. Collection sites are at Borough Hall, the Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center and the Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool. All materials should be clean, dry and free of food residue. For more information, call Deborah Rogers at 609-729-8089.
Woodbine
Free tree seedlings available to residents: Woodbine’s Sustainable Jersey Green Team will again distribute tree seedlings as part of the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign. Residents are invited to come from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday March 28 to the gazebo on the bikepath at Washington and DeHirsch avenue. The seedlings are available on a first come, first serve basis, with an initial offering of five trees per resident. Several varieties will be available. For information, call 609-861-2153.{p align=”center”}
