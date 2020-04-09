Atlantic City
Veterans program: The Atlantic City Regional Stand Down, a free event to help homeless vets and/or their families, is tentatively scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 20 at the All Wars Memorial Building, 1510 Adriatic Ave. The event will have information about VA benefits, legal services, housing and employment, medical, mental health and addiction counseling and a clothing giveaway. Transportation questions should be directed to Rebekah Rosado at 856-203-0375. For information, call Jim Scanlon at 732-306-9268.
Brigantine
American Legion Auxiliary will assist quarantined vets: The Kline-McAnney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 396 offers assistance to local veterans and senior citizens who are homebound as a result of COVID-19 self-quarantine measures. Auxiliary members can run errands and provide other services based on need on a first-come, first-served basis, the auxiliary said in a news release. For information, call Rita Pagaloutus at 609-412-1851.
Egg Harbor City
Register if you have special medical needs: Mayor Lisa Jiampetti is urging residents who have a medical need or if a member of their family has a medical need to register with the city for special notifications. For assistance, call 609-804-6023. To sign up on the Blackboard Connect link, visit eggharborcity.org.
Longport
Longport scholarship applications extended: The deadline for submitting applications for the Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund has been extended to May 1. Longport students who are graduating high school or who are currently in college are eligible to apply. Access the application form and complete, scan and email it as directed at longportscholarshipfund.com.
Lower Township
Town Hall drop box: Mayor Frank Sippel would like residents to know Town Hall doors are closed to the public for health concerns but a drop box has been set up for any communication with municipal government. For more information, visit townshipoflower.org.
Northfield
FDU offers scholarships to area teachers: Northfield area teachers are invited by Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Center for Dyslexia Studies to apply for full-tuition scholarships leading to a nationally accredited Orton-Gillingham Teacher Certificate in multisensory reading instruction. Twelve scholarships are available for fall 2020. The scholarships cover the cost of the 12-credit graduate-level program. Credits also can be applied toward a full master’s degree. Participants take all classes and complete their required practicum at the Children’s Dyslexia Center in Northfield. For information, call Grace at 201-692-2816 or email dyslexia@fdu.edu.
Ocean City
New date for Colony Club fashion show: The Colony Club, a women’s civic organization, announces the revised date for its fashion show luncheon and scholarship fundraiser will be June 14. The event is set for 11:30 to 3 p.m. at Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point Mays Landing Road, Somers Point. The show will feature fashions from Tah Dah, raffle baskets, a 50/50, door prizes, jewelry grab bags and more. The seated luncheon will offer a cash bar. Tickets are $40. For information, call 609-247-1332.
Sea Isle City
2020 beach tags: The beach tag vending machine in the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., is available to the public. The machine accepts cash only. The public can also pre-order seasonal beach tags by using the city’s online beach tag application form. For information, visit seaislecitynj.us.
Citizen Call Check program: Local senior adults or physically disabled residents may sign up for a free service to ensure they are safe in their homes. Once registered, residents place a phone call to the Police Department each morning to check in. If the police don’t receive a call by 11 a.m. each day, they will either phone you or send an officer to your door. For information, call 609-263-4311, ext. 2223 or 2246, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Wildwood Crest
Sewer payments extended: The borough has extended deadlines for payments of first-quarter sewer rents and 2020 mercantile license fees to May 1, with a 10-day grace period. The previous deadline was April 1. The deadline for payment of 2020 borough mercantile license fees has been extended to June 1. The previous deadline was May 1. For information, call Borough Hall at 609-522-5176.
Woodbine
Municipal budget public hearing: Borough Council introduced its 2020 budget that again calls for no increase in the local purpose tax rate, the 30th consecutive year of no increases, Mayor William Pikolycky said in a news release. A public hearing on the municipal budget will be held 7:30 p.m. April 16.
