Absecon
Storytime for kids: Preschoolers and their parents are invited 10 a.m. Wednesdays for storytime and crafts at the Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave. For information, call 609-646-2228.
Atlantic City
Walk-in job skills lab: Library members who need help with job-related tasks can get help from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the main branch of the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Chelsea Neighborhood Association meets: Residents are invited to meet the candidates in the June primary election at the civic group’s next monthly meeting 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Stockton University Academic Center, 10 S. Albany Ave., third floor. For information, call Carol Ruffu at 609-348-8887 or email cruffu@comcast.net.
Cape May
Spring Fling luncheon: The Christ Child Society will hold its 35th annual Spring Fling Forget Me Not luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Penthouse Ballroom in the Grand Hotel, 1045 Beach Ave. Entertainment will be provided by Bittersweet Duo. Gift baskets and 50/50 raffles will be held. Tickets are $40 and all proceeds are used to help children in need. For reservations and choice of entree, call Kay at 609-536-2865.
Dennis Township
Annual community outdoor yard sale: Reservations are being accepted for spaces at Saturday’s community yard sale at South Seaville United Methodist Church, 111-115 Corson Tavern Road. The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are welcome. For information, call 609-827-9469 or visit southseavilleumc.org.
Egg Harbor City
Pre-K and kindergarten registration: The Public School District will hold Pre-K and kindergarten registration through May for the next school year. To schedule an appointment, call Darlene Hagel, school registrar, at 609-965-1034, ext. 136. Preschool enrollment is limited. Once seats are filled, students will be put on a waiting list. Preschool children must be age 4 on or before Oct. 1 and kindergarten children must be 5 on or before Oct. 1.
Egg Harbor Township
Community Partnership plans ‘Staffulty’ party: The Community Partnership for Egg Harbor Township Schools will toast school district staff members at its Countdown to Summer ‘Staffulty’ Appreciation Party from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Hidden Sands Brewing Co., Washington Avenue. The event is open to the public. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased in advance at communitypartnershipeht.org/events.html. Proceeds are used for academic enhancement, instructional technology, extra-curricular activities and capital projects within the school district. For information, call 646-8441, ext. 1017.
Galloway Township
Go Green Galloway: The township’s sustainability task force meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library brach at 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road. For information, call 609-742-7076.
Margate
Shaloma Hadassah Bingo and Chinese dinner: The public is invited to Shaloma Hadassah’s annual game and dinner event 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave. The Kosher Chinese dinner will be catered by Cherry Grill of Cherry Hill. The cost is $36 and includes 10 Bingo games with prizes. Payment will be accepted at the door.
Maurice River Township
Spring musical: The Maurice River Township Elementary School music department will present “Shrek The Musical Jr.,” 7 p.m. May 17 and 18 and 3 p.m. May 19 in the auditorium at 3593 Route 47 in Port Elizabeth. Doors open 30 minutes before each show. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students. For information, call 856-825-7411.
Mays Landing
Family Space Night: The Joseph C. Shaner Elementary School PTA will host its fourth annual space night 5:30 p.m. May 17 in the school auditorium at 5801 Third St. The event will feature a star lab, crafts, guest speakers and photo opportunities. For information, call 609-625-6600.
Ocean City
'About Boating Safety': The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 81, will present boating safety classes from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 18, June and 22 and July 27. The cost is $60. The program will be held at St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue. For information, call 609-399-4299 or visit USCGAux-OCNJ.org.

Pleasantville

Pre-K registration: The Pleasantville School District is conducting registration for the 2019-20 pre-K program for children ages 3 and 4 who live in the district. Bring appropriate documents to 16 W. Leeds Ave., next to the Leeds Avenue School, from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. For more information, call 609-383-6800, ext. 2523.
Somers Point

Garden contest: Registration is open for the Green Thumb Garden Club's annual garden contest. There are categories for all types of gardens. Entries must be received by July 2, with judging to follow the week of July 8. For more information, call 609-204-4107.
Upper Township

Mahjong at the library: Players meet Wednesdays at the Schiavo Library at 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. in Strathmere. Lessons may also be scheduled with Wendy. For times and more information, call 609-486-6265.

Vineland
Business meet and greet: Main Street Vineland and the Greater Vineland Chamber of Commerce will co-sponsor a mixer event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 at the historic Landis Theater, 830 E. Landis Ave. The public is invited. For more information, call 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.