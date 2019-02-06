Atlantic City
Venice Park Civic Association: Concerned homeowners are invited to meetings held 6:30 p.m. first Thursdays at 2125 N. Riverside Drive. For more information, call 609-328-1484.
Rotary Club guest speaker: Vin Diasandra, president of Ocean First Bank, will be the guest speaker at Thursday’s Atlantic City Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. Meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000.
Bridgeton
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser: Bethany Grace Community Church invites the community to its spaghetti dinner to raise funds to replace the roof on Community Outreach Hall. The dinner will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the church, 31 N. Pearl St. Tickets are $10. There also will be a gift basket auction and a 50/50 raffle. For information, call 855-818-3810 or visit bethanyinbridgeton.com.
Cape May Court House
Game night for adults: Residents are invited to play games of all types from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at the Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St. It’s free to join. For information, call 609-463-6386 or visit CMCLibrary.org.
Galloway Township
Movie night: Epoch Creations women’s group invites the community to view the film “Selma,” rated PG-13, at 6 p.m. Friday at Macedonia Baptist Church, County Boulevard, in the South Egg Harbor section of the township. Refreshments will be served. For information, call Julia at 609-383-5100.
Longport
Art on display: An exhibit of works from students at Tighe Middle School may be viewed daily through Feb. 28 during regular business hours at the Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. For information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPubliclibrary.org.
Margate
Tai chi at the library: The weekly tai chi program is held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays on the second floor of the Martin Bloom Pavilion. All skill levels are welcome. Bring something to drink and dress in comfortable shoes and clothes. For information, call 609-822-4700.
Millville
Toastmasters club: The Speak E-Z Toastmasters-Leadership Club meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. first and third Thursdays at Millville Medical Center, 1700 N. Tenth St. Toastmasters provides an opportunity to develop communication and leadership skills. Membership is open. Guests are asked to arrive by 6:45 p.m. For information visit speakez. toastmastersclubs.org
Sea Isle City
Blood-pressure screenings: Free blood-pressure screenings open to the public will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Ambulance Corps Building, 201 JFK Blvd.
Tuckerton
Art Chat: Meet and talk with local artists from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Vineland
Family & Friends Day service: New Bethel AME Church at 414 N. Seventh St. will hold a community service 4 p.m. Feb. 10. Guest preacher will be the Rev. James Coaxum III of St. James AME Church in Atlantic City. All are welcome. For information, call 856-691-1349.
Woodbine
Municipal Alliance meeting: The quarterly meeting of the Woodbine Municipal Alliance will be held 5 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Municipal Building, 501 Washington Ave. The meeting is open to the public and all are invited to attend. For information, call the mayor’s office at 609-861-5301.{p align=”center”}