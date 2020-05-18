Atlantic City
Atlantic City Library virtual class: The Atlantic City Free Public Library will hold a virtual program titled “Managing Stress for Teens and Adults” 4:30 p.m. Thursday with Melissa J. McLean, a professional counselor and owner of Morning Joy Counseling LLC. McLean will discuss stress and how to identify and manage stressors. Online registration is required for this program. To access the registration form, visit the library’s website at ACFPL.org.
Egg Harbor Township
Historical Society seeks pandemic stories: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society would like residents to share their stories of life in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Email submissions to GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com or mail to 6647 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234.
Lower Township
Battle of the Badges blood drive: The Lower Township Police Department will hold its annual competition against the Erma, Town Bank and Villas Fire Departments to determine which department can recruit the most eligible blood donors. The blood drive will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 4. The event will be held at the Villas Volunteer Fire Department Hall, 1619 Bayshore Road. This year’s event will honor “Fighting Leukemia with Officer Kenny Walker.” All donors will receive a free Battle of the Badges T-shirt while supplies last. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code Lower Twp Battle, or call 800-733-2767.
Ocean City
Seeking Miss Night in Venice contestants: Any young woman interested in participating in the Miss Night in Venice contest this year should contact Sue Doll at 609-425-5708. Contestants must be at least 15 years old. The contestant collecting the most money for local philanthropic organizations will earn the crown and lead the Night in Venice Boat Parade along the Ocean City bay front on July 18. For information, call Kathy Lavin at 609-214-5000.
Sea Isle City
Food pantry open: The United Methodist Church Food Pantry remains open during the coronavirus pandemic, but donations are needed, according to officials. For more information, call 609-231-4929.
Somers Point
Garden Club cancels event: The Green Thumb Garden Club announced it will not sponsor its Down to Earth Garden Tour originally planned for late June. The club has canceled all meetings until further notice, however, members would like to remind residents they will continue to add colorful touches to the Route 52 corner containers and the Somers Mansion kitchen garden. For more information, call 609-927-4147 after 5 p.m.
Stone Harbor
Post 331 cancels public Memorial Day ceremonies: American Legion Post 331 announces the cancellation of its Memorial Day parades and public remembrance ceremonies in Avalon and Stone Harbor. A formal, private remembrance service will be held 11 a.m. at the post home. The service will include comments by Mayor Judy Davies-Dunhour and Post Commander Tom McCullough. For information, visit legion184.org or the Facebook page @legion184
{a}Wildwood{/a}
Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market to open: The 2020 farmers market will open for the season May 23. The market will be held 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day weekend at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Vendors and visitors will be required to wear face masks and vendors are required to practice extra safety and disinfecting measures in and around their booth space. For information, visit DOOWW.com.{p align=”center”}
