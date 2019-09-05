Atlantic City
Sponsors sought for golf tournament: The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City will hold its annual Golf Fore Kids fundraiser Oct. 10 at its new location at Linwood Country Club. Sponsorship and participation opportunities are on a first come, first serve basis. Silent auction donations also are needed. For more information, call Brianna at 609-442-4901 or email bmazzuca@acbgc.org.
Barnegat Twp.
Foreign Film Night: The Swedish film “As it is in Heaven,” not rated, will be shown 1 p.m. Friday at the Ocean County Library branch at 112 Burr St. It’s free to attend, but registration is requested. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Bridgeton
Spanish storytime: Children ages 2 to 6 are invited to a bilingual storytime from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. There will be songs, stories and a small craft project. New members are welcome. The program is free and registration is not required. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Galloway Twp.
Grandparents Day celebration at Seashore Gardens: The community is invited to a Peanut Butter and Jam Grandparents Day celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road. There will be a petting zoo provided by 4-H of Atlantic County, music by Funwave, games, crafts and free PB&J sandwiches, hot dogs and ice cream. For more information, call 609-404-4848 or visit seashoregardens.org.
Mullica Twp.
Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. The Patriotic Display features a military storyboard of William Kay Phillis’ military career during WWII and Korea. For information, call 609-561-4034.
Ocean City
Church’s 100th anniversary: The congregation of St. John Lutheran Church invites the public to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the incorporation of the church during special worship services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sept. 22. The Rev. Tracie L. Bartholomew, bishop of the New Jersey Synod, will be the guest preacher at both services. A luncheon will begin at noon in Fellowship Hall, 10th Street and Central Avenue. There will be a historical presentation with hymns and music from the past 100 years. The lunch is free to attend, but reservations are required. For information, call 609-399-0798 or email office@stjohnlutheranoc.org.
Pleasantville
Creative coloring for adults: Join with others for a relaxing coloring program 1:30 p.m. Saturdays at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. All materials will be provided. The program is free. For information, call 609-641-1778.

Stafford Township

Mahjong at the library: Meet to play with others from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Ocean County Library branch at 129 N. Main St. Bring the current-year game card and game sets if you have them. Experience is helpful but not necessary. The program is free. For information, call 609-597-3381.

Surf City

Free movie: "Bohemian Rhapsody," rated PG-13, will be shown from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at the Ocean County Library, Long Beach Island branch, 217 S. Central Ave. Registration is requested. For information, call 609-494-2480.
Fines for unlicensed dogs: Mayor William Pikolycky reminds animal owners to license their dogs as soon as possible. Animal Control will be issuing summons during the month of September to all unlicensed dogs. For information about fees, call the borough clerk at 609-861-5301.
