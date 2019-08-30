Atlantic City
Multicultural community festival: Families are invited to a back to school event celebrating cultural diversity from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at O’Donnell Memorial Park. Jitney transportation is available for free from all public school locations beginning at 10:30 a.m. There will be free food, live music, dance performances and a DJ. For more information, call 609-338-5204.
Bridgeton
Teen Tuesdays: Ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the teen library council from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to discuss library programs and future activities at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. New members are welcome. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Folsom
Shred Day: Residents are invited to bring any papers and old documents to be destroyed during the annual Shred Day event from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 14 at Borough Hall, 1700 12th St. The event is for households only, not for businesses. For more information, call Patricia Gatto at 609-561-3178.
Galloway Township
Democratic Club meeting: The Galloway Port Republic Democratic Club meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. first Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. New members are welcome. For information, call 609-652-9559.
Hammonton
Bachata and salsa lessons: The Stockton Center on Successful Aging will host two free one-hour beginner dance lessons with dance instructor Kim Allen at Stockton University’s Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., on Sept. 20. Bachata begins at 2 p.m. and salsa at 3 p.m. To register, call 609-626-3837.
Mays Landing
Art exhibit at library: The Atlantic County Library branch at 40 Farragut Ave. will host the first stop of a traveling art exhibit by South Jersey painter Phil Volk, a Gulf War veteran in active recovery, from Sept. 4-30. The collection of works, titled “Unfinished Business,” may be viewed during regular library hours. For information, call the library at 609-625-2776.
Millville
Free gardening program: The Countryside Garden Club will host a free talk, Growing Bulbs in the Garden, 2 p.m. Thursday Sept. 5 at Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts, 22 N. High St. Anybody interested in learning about different types of garden bulbs is invited to attend. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 856-825-3426.
Ocean City
Church’s 100th anniversary: The congregation of St. John Lutheran Church invites the public to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the incorporation of the church during special worship services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sept. 22. The Rev. Tracie L. Bartholomew, bishop of the New Jersey Synod, will be the guest preacher at both services. A luncheon will begin at noon in Fellowship Hall, 10th Street and Central Avenue. There will be a historical presentation with hymns and music from the past 100 years. The lunch is free to attend, but reservations are required. For information, call 609-399-0798 or email office@stjohnlutheranoc.org.
Sea Isle City
Wedding vow renewal ceremony: Mayor Len Desiderio will host the second annual wedding vow renewal ceremony at noon Sept. 7 at Excursion Park. The free event is open to married couples who met, fell in love or are enjoying their “happily ever after” in Sea Isle City. Registration is required by 4 p.m. Sept. 5. For details, call 609-263-8687, ext. 103.
Somers Point
Church hosts coffeehouse: Lifegate Church at 296 Bethel Road invites the community to the kick off of its free coffeehouse series 7 p.m. Sept. 13. The program will feature Dawson Coyle from season 12 of NBC’s “The Voice.” For information, call 609-927-2075.
Tuckerton
Art Chat: Meet and talk with local artists from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Upper Township
Historical Society archaeology presentation: The Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township invites the public to its Sept. 10 meeting featuring a report by by Jean Howson, of the NV5 consulting firm, about the findings from the recent archaeology digs in Tuckahoe. The artifacts are from the Willets-Williams homestead site at the intersection of Routes 50 and 49 in Tuckahoe and the Native American site on the Tuckahoe River along Mosquito Landing Road. The group meets at the Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. There will be social time and refreshments at 7 p.m., followed by a short business meeting, and the program at 7:30 p.m. For information, call Ralph Cooper at 609-390-1173 or email CooperR71@gmail.com.
Vineland
Church plans ‘Bid-n-Buy’: The Ladies Philoptochos Society of the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Anthony will hold its 21st annual event beginning at 3 p.m. Oct. 19 at 430 Wheat Road. Tickets may be purchased at the door. For information, call Kanella at 609-226-5281 or Yota at 609-319-7792.
Wildwood Crest
Green Team collecting plastic bags: The borough’s Green Team is taking part in an initiative through the Trex company to collect and recycle plastic bags and similar materials. If the borough collects more than 500 pounds worth of plastic refuse in a six-month span, the Trex company will donate a composite bench to the community. Collection sites are at Borough Hall, the Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center and the Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool. Plastic materials that can be donated include grocery shopping bags, produce and bread bags, cereal box liners, ice bags, resealable food bags, case overwrap, newspaper sleeves, dry cleaning bags and bubble wrap. For more information, call Deborah Rogers at 609-729-8089.
