Atlantic City
Free interactive movie at the library: Families are invited from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday to watch a classic holiday movie and interact with the characters using provided props at the main branch of the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. Children will make a simple craft following the movie. Registration is required for this event. For information, call 609-345-2269, ext. 3050, or visit ACFPL.org.
Barnegat Township
Holiday movies: ”Eight Crazy Nights,” rated PG, will be shown 1 p.m. Friday at the local branch of the Ocean County Library, 112 Burr St. It’s free to attend. Call to register. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Galloway Township
Art at the library: The Galloway Cultural Arts Center features works by area artists in the exhibit “Local Color, Woodlands, Wildlife and Fields,” through Jan. 18 at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. For information, visit gallowayculturalarts.org or on Facebook at Gallowayarts.
Lower Township
Safe exchange zone established: The Lower Township Police Department has established a safe exchange zone in the front police parking lot of the Public Safety Building in the Airport Complex at 1389 Langley Road in the Erma section. There are two parking spots, located in front of the visitor lot. The parking spots have posted signs and are painted yellow. The marked area is video recorded by security cameras. The zone has been set up as a courtesy to and for the protection of residents involved in online transactions, such as a Craig’s List. For more information, visit lowertownshippolice.com.
Pleasantville
Creative coloring for adults: Join with others for a relaxing coloring program 1:30 p.m. Saturdays at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. All materials will be provided. The program is free. For information, call 609-641-1778.
Sea Isle City
New Year’s Eve fireworks: The city’s annual fireworks display to welcome the new year will take place 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 at the JFK Boulevard Beach. For more information, call 609-263-8687 or visit VISITSICNJ.com.
Surf City
Free afternoon movie: The 2019 live action film “The Lion King,” rated PG, will be shown 1 p.m. Friday at the Ocean County Library branch at 217 S. Central Ave. Registration is requested. For information, call 609-494-2480.
Tuckerton
Kwanzaa craft: All ages are invited to make a Kwanzaa craft to take home from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. For information, call 609-296-1470.
{div}{div class=”twDescription”}{a}Woodbine{/a}{/div}{/div}Borough Council swearing in: The borough will hold its 2020 swearing-in during the scheduled council meeting 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2 at the Municipal Building, 501 Washington Ave. Councilman Eduardo Ortiz will be sworn in for his ninth term by State Senator Michael Testa. Councilwoman Mary Helen Perez will be sworn in for her fourth term by Woodbine Solicitor Richard Tonetta. Mayor William Pikolycky will give his annual State of the Borough address following the swearing-in ceremonies. All are invited to attend. For information, call 609-861-5301.
