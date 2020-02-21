Absecon
Republican Club meets: The Absecon Republican Club meets fourth Mondays through Nov. 23 at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are held at Villa Rifici, 308 White Horse Pike. For more information, call 609-204-0600.
Atlantic City
Small business info session: Resort residents are invited to an information session of the Small Business Academy, offered by the City of Atlantic City and the office of the mayor, from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall, second floor council chambers, 1301 Bacharach Blvd.
Boardwalk Committee meetings: Residents, civic associations, Boardwalk businesses and other groups are invited to meet 9:30 a.m. March 11 when the committee reconvenes for its first meeting of the year to discuss community improvement ideas. The group meets in Room 150, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 609-335-4932.
Barnegat Township
Free movie: "Blinded by the Light," rated PG-13, will be shown 1 p.m. Monday at the local branch of the Ocean County Library, 112 Burr St. It's free to attend. Call to register. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Teen Tuesdays: Ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the teen library council from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to discuss library programs and future activities at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. New members are welcome. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Egg Harbor City
Black History Month program: Pastors United for Community Service Inc. will host a free program 7 p.m. Tuesday at Birth By Christ Ministries, 208 Chicago Ave. All are welcome.
Folsom
Clerk's office offers evening hours: The Borough Clerk's office is open until 7 p.m. on Mondays. For information, call 609-561-3178.
Lacey Township
Jazz at the library: The Ocean County Library Lacey Branch will celebrate Black History Month with a free live musical performance, “An Evening of Jazz and Blues: The Swamp Boogie Five Concert,” 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Lacey Library. The branch is at 10 E. Lacey Road. Registration is required to attend. For information, call 609-693-8566.
Longport
Art at the library: The Public Library at 2305 Atlantic Ave. hosts exhibits of local artists. Any artist wishing to display work should call 609-487-7403 or visit library@longportpubliclibrary.org.
Ocean City
Legion Lunches: The Moray-Miley American Legion Post 524 weekly lunches are held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Post headquarters, 46th Street and West Avenue. The public is invited to enjoy a selection of hoagies, hot and cold sandwiches, soup, salad and dessert for $7. Beverages are available for $1. For take-out orders, call 609-398-1751 by 11 a.m. Delivery is offered for larger orders. For information, visit legion524ocnj.com.
Sea Isle City
Civic Club meets: The Civic Club meets from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays in the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., to play bridge, pinochle, mahjong and other games. For more information, call 609-465-3251.
Vineland
Antiques & Collectibles Show: The Woman's Club of Vineland will hold its annual event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 6 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 7 at its meeting house at 677 S. Main Road. Admission is free and the public is invited to shop for gifts. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or visit the club's Facebook page.
Wildwood
Bingo at American Legion: American Legion Post 184 invites the public to its weekly Wednesday bingo games at the post home at 4200 Atlantic Ave. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Games begin 7:30 p.m. Admission is $2 and board range from $1 to $5. The kitchen will be open for meals, platters and desserts, with proceeds benefiting the building fund. For weekly menus, closures or themed events visit legion184.org or the Facebook page @legion184
