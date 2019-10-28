Absecon
Storytime for kids: Preschoolers and their parents are invited 10 a.m. Wednesdays for storytime and crafts at the Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave. For information, call 609-646-2228.
Atlantic City
Walk-in job skills lab: Library members who need help with job-related tasks can get help from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the main branch of the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Bridgeton
Teen Tuesdays: Ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the teen library council from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to discuss library programs and future activities at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. New members are welcome. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Egg Harbor City
Historical Society changes meeting night: The Historical Society will hold it’s October meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Roundhouse Museum, 522 London Ave. The speaker will be Don Casselli, who will discuss the communication line that ran from Tuckerton and Europe. Refreshments will be served. For information, call 609-965-9073.
Folsom
Volunteers needed: Anyone interested in joining the environmental commission should call Borough Hall at 609-561-3178 or email gconway@folsomborough.com
Longport
Historical Museum trick or treat: Residents are invited to visit the Historical Society Museum Porch from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday to receive treats. The museum is at 2305 Atlantic Ave. For information, call Trish English at 609-410-5939.
Middle Township
High school open house: Prospective new students to Middle Township High School and parents are invited from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to the high school at 300 E. Atlantic Ave. in Cape May Court House. Visitors will receive a tour of the school, learn about programs and meet current students, teachers and staff. For information, visit middletwp.k12.nj.us/ high-school/.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. The Patriotic Display features a military storyboard of William Kay Phillis’ military career during WWII and Korea. For information, call 609-561-4034.
Sea Isle City
Trunk or Treat: The Division of Recreation will host a Trunk or Treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the municipal marina parking lot along 42nd Place, adjacent to the Welcome Center. Residents, businesses, and organizations are invited to distribute candy from their vehicle’s trunks or open tail gates. A prize will be given to the best decorated vehicle. To reserve a parking space, call 609-263-0050.
Vineland
Soles 4 Souls drive: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is collecting all sizes of new and slightly worn shoes through December for the Soles 4 Souls organization to distribute to economically-depressed countries worldwide. For more information, call 856-696-3944.
Woodbine
Trunk or Treat hours: The Recreation Commission is sponsoring a Trunk or Treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday along the bike path between Washington and Adams avenues. The event is open to all local residents. There will be a car decorating contest. Residents may still provide Halloween treats at their homes during the set trick or treat hours from 5 to 8 p.m. For information, call the mayor’s office at 609-861-5301.
