Absecon
Storytime for kids: Preschoolers and their parents are invited 10 a.m. Wednesdays for storytime and crafts at the Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave. For information, call 609-646-2228.
Atlantic City
Job Corps orientations: The library will host Job Corps orientations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Feb. 20 at its main branch, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is open to ages 16-24 who need a high school diploma. For more information, call Kim Webster at 856-305-7388.
Rotary Club guest speaker: Assemblyman John Armato will be the guest speaker at Thursday’s Atlantic City Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. Meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary.org.
Chelsea Neighborhood Association meets: Residents are invited to the civic group’s next monthly meeting 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Stockton University Academic Center, 10 S. Albany Ave., third floor. Limited parking spaces are available in the garage across from the university on Atlantic Avenue. Guest speaker will be Mayor Frank Gilliam, who also will swear in the 2019 board of directors. Light refreshments will be offered. For information, call Carol Ruffu at 609-348-8887 or email cruffu@comcast.net.
Buena Vista Township
Historical Society meets: The Buena Historical Society meets 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at Town Hall, 890 Harding Highway/Route 40. The group recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. Meetings are free to attend and open to the public. Refreshments are served. For more information, call Debra Casazza at 856-466-4654.
Hammonton
CPR training: A free CPR certification course will be held beginning 8 a.m. Jan. 21 at Stockton University’s Kramer Hall at 30 Front St. The course will be provided by the Galloway Township Ambulance Squad as part of Stockton’s 15th annual Martin Luther King Day of Service. The training is free and expected to run approximately four hours. A continental breakfast and lunch will be provided. All interested individuals are invited to attend, but it is required that participants are physically fit in order to properly perform CPR. Walk-ins are welcome, but advance registration is encouraged. To register, visit stockton.edu/MLKday.
Margate
Tai chi at the library: The weekly tai chi program is held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays on the second floor of the Martin Bloom Pavilion. All skill levels are welcome. Bring something to drink and dress in comfortable shoes and clothes. For information, call 609-822-4700.
Ocean Township
Yarn Benders: Adults are invited to bring their knitting needles for a weekly session with other crafters from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ocean County Library, 112 Main St., Waretown. All skill levels are welcome. The program is free. For information, call 609-693-5133 or 609-971-0514, ext. 7602.
Pleasantville
NAACP meeting: The local branch of the NAACP meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays of the month at the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. The public is invited. For information, call 609-415-0275 or visit MLPNAACP.org.
Sea Isle City
Blood-pressure screenings: Free blood-pressure screenings are offered from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Ambulance Corps Building, 201 JFK Blvd. Reservations are not required.
Stafford Township
Library TAB meeting: Teens are invited to join the Teen Advisory Board of the Ocean County Library to earn community service credit and build leadership skills. The next meeting will be held 6 p.m. Jan. 16 at the library branch at 129 N. Main St. For information, call {a}609-597-3381.{/a}
{a}Surf City{/a}{div class=”twDescription”}{a}Afternoon Movie: {/a}{a}”The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” rated PG,{/a}{a} {/a}{a}will be shown 1 p.m. Friday at the Long Beach Island branch library at 217 S. Central Ave. It’s free to attend, but registration is requested. For information, call 609-494-2480.{/a}{/div} {div class=”twDescription”}{a} {/a}{/div} {div class=”twDescription”}{a}Woodbine{/a}{/div}Youth baseball sign-ups: The Recreation Commission has begun early registration for tee ball, instructional baseball and softball, minor and major baseball and softball and senior baseball. Forms are available at the Community Center, 812 Longfellow St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Registration forms also will be available at open gym from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Fees are $35 per player or $50 per family and will be collected at a later date. All sign-ups must be completed by Feb. 1. For information, call 609-374-0502 or email woodbinerecreation@yahoo.com.{p align=”center”}