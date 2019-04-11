Absecon
Moms Club dedicates park bench: The Moms Club of Absecon and Galloway invites the public 9 a.m. April 27 to the dedication ceremony for the new park bench at Imagination Station, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township. The rain date is April 28. For information, visit absecongalloway moms.com.
Atlantic City
Chelsea Neighborhood Association meets: Residents are invited to the civic group’s next monthly meeting 7:30 p.m. April 18 at Stockton University Academic Center, 10 S. Albany Ave., third floor. Limited parking spaces are available in the garage across from the university on Atlantic Avenue. Guest speakers will be the newest members of the city administration: Toro Aboderin, chief financial officer; and Barbara Allen Wooley-Dillion, director of planning and development. For information, call Carol Ruffu at 609-348-8887.
Barnegat Township
Photography exhibit: “Abandoned,” a black and white photography exhibit by Ryan Marchese, will be displayed through April at the The Ocean County Library branch, 112 Burr St., during regular library hours. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Bridgeton
Friends of the Library meeting: The public is welcome to join the group’s next meeting from 1 to 2:30 p.m. April 16 at the Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. The Friends of the Library provides the entire book budget for the library and funds programs for children. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Cape May
Summer job fair: The Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May and City of Cape May are partnering with local businesses to hire seasonal and part time employees for the summer in the hospitality, food, accommodations and retail sectors. Job seekers are invited from noon to 6 p.m. April 20 at Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave. Bring a resume. For information, call 609-884-5508 or 609-884-9565.
Egg Harbor City
Pre-K and kindergarten registration: The Public School District will hold Pre-K and kindergarten registration through May for the next school year. To schedule an appointment, call Darlene Hagel, school registrar, at 609-965-1034, ext. 136. Preschool enrollment is limited. Once seats are filled students will be put on a waiting list. Preschool children must be age 4 on or before Oct. 1 and kindergarten children must be 5 on or before Oct. 1.
Egg Harbor Township
Kona Ice Chill Out Day: Kona Ice will host its sixth annual Chill Out Day with free cups of tropical shaved ice from 1 to 3 p.m. April 15 at the Community Center, 5045 English Creek Ave. Organizers planned the event to coincide with the federal deadline for filing income taxes. There will be music and flower leis.
Hammonton
‘Let’s Knit’ Club: Seniors ages 60 and older are invited to bring and work on their knitting and crochet projects from 10 to 11:30 a.m. third and fourth Mondays at the Senior Nutrition Site, 310 Bellevue Ave. For information, call 609-645-7700, ext. 6537.
Lacey Township
Meet the artist: The public is invited to meet featured artist Barbara Whelan at 7 p.m. April 15 at the Ocean County Library branch at 10 E. Lacey Road. Her paintings may be viewed through April 30 during regular library hours. For information, call 609-693-8566.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Meet the mayor: Residents are invited to meet informally with Mayor Barbara Jo Crea from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday april 16 at the Ocean County Library branch at 290 Mathistown Road. For information, call 609-294-1197 or visit TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Margate
Concerned Citizens group: The next meeting of the local community group will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave. The meeting is open to all Margate taxpayers. For information, call 609-822-4700 or 609-823-7113.
Pleasantville
PTO meeting: The Middle School Pleasantville PTO welcomes all parents and guardian partners to attend a monthly meeting at 9 a.m. and also at 5:30 p.m. April 16 at the school, 801 Mill Road. For information, call 609-703-1242.
Tuckerton
Free movie: “Crazy Rich Asians,” rated PG-13, will be shown 6 p.m. Monday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. Registration is requested. For information, call 609-296-1470.
West Cape May
Electronic waste recycling event: The Environmental Commission will accept old cellphones, computers, modems, laptops, computer monitors, televisions, desktop printers and desktop fax machines for recycling from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4 at the Borough Hall parking lot. The event is free. Schools, businesses and homeowners are encouraged to participate. Residents from neighboring towns may also bring electronic waste for recycling.