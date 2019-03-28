Atlantic City
NAACP scholarships available: The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP is seeking applications for its annual scholarship program. Six high school seniors will each receive $1,250 toward their college education. Eligible students must live in the city and show acceptance to or full-time enrollment in any college or university for the fall 2019 semester. Applications should be received by April 5. Scholarships will be presented April 27 at the awards breakfast. For more details, call Ciera Logan at 609-572-2236 or email clogan@foxrothschild.com.
Barnegat Township
Vietnam War Veterans Day: American Legion Post 232 and VFW Post 10092 will host the community’s second annual salute to Vietnam vets 3 p.m. Friday at Fred Watts Gazebo Park, South Main Street and Bay Avenue. The event is open to the public and Vietnam veterans are encouraged to attend. An informal reception for veterans will be held following the ceremony at the American Legion Post at 499 N. Main St. For information, call 908-461-8409.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
”Harvey”: The Little Egg Theatre Company will present the comedy “Harvey,” by Mary Chase, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Edward Thornton Little Egg Harbor Community Center, 319 W. Calabreeze Way. Tickets are $12 at door.
Lower Township
Cop Stop program: Police Chief William Mastriana announced the Lower Township Police Department will host a Cop Stop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Avalon Coffee in the North Cape May section of township at 3860 Bayshore Road. Patrol Officer Michael Nuscis will answer questions and listen to comments from the community. For information about the program, call 609-886-1619, ext. 148.
Millville
Garden Club lecture: Countryside Garden Club will host a free lecture “Put a Bee in Your Bonnet,” by local beekeeper Doris Morgan at 2 p.m. April 4 at the Millville Public Library, 210 Buck St. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 856-835-3426.
Port Republic
Church offers simulcast: Port Church at 118 Main St. will host “Going Beyond,” a Priscilla Shirer simulcast, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 6. Tickets for the live-streamed event are $30 and includes lunch and snacks. RSVP is required. For more information or to register, call 609-652-6946 or visit portchurchnj.com.
Sea Isle City
Blood drive: The American Red Cross and the Knights of Columbus of Saint Joseph Catholic Church will host a Seb Russo blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. April 3 at Saint Joseph Parish auditorium, 44th Street and Central Avenue. Walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code kocsebrusso.
Stafford Township
Mahjong at the library: Meet to play with others from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St. Bring the current-year game card and game sets if you have them. Experience is helpful but not necessary. The program is free. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Tuckerton

Free movie: "Venom," rated PG-13, will be shown 6 p.m. Monday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. To register, call 609-296-1470.
Historical Society reopens: The Wildwood Historical Society Musuem, featuring an expanded gift shop, will reopen for its 2019 schedule on April 4. The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until Memorial Day, when the hours will extend to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com.
