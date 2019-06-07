Atlantic City
NAACP monthly meeting: The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP holds meetings 6 p.m. second Mondays of the month at Jethro Presbyterian Memorial Church, 423 N. Ohio Ave. All are welcome. For information, call Kaleem Shabazz at 609-344-2590.
Bridgeton
Free geology talk: Mark Demitroff, geology professor at Stockton University, will present a slide show and discussion “Ancient Climate Change and the Hidden Prehistory of South Jersey’s Ice Age,” 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. For information, call the library at 856-451-2620.
Galloway Township
Juneteenth celebration vendors needed: Epoch Creations women’s group will hold its annual Juneteenth event from 4 to 7 p.m. June 15 at Pine Needle Park in the South Egg Harbor section of the township. For more information, call 609-383-5100.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
English conversation group: Area residents new to speaking English are invited to join conversations on a variety of topics from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at the Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-294-1197.
Pleasantville
Pre-K registration: The Pleasantville School District is conducting registration for the 2019-20 pre-K program for children ages 3 and 4 who live in the district. Bring appropriate documents to 16 W. Leeds Ave., next to the Leeds Avenue School, from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. For more information, call 609-383-6800, ext. 2523.
Sea Isle City
Park Road school presentation: City Council will discuss the public school property on Park Road at the Tuesday’s council meeting at 10 a.m. in City Hall. The presentation will include a brief history of the school, summarize its current uses, amenities and need and also outline options for the facility’s future. The meeting is open to the public.
Somers Point
Garden contest: Registration is open for the Green Thumb Garden Club’s annual garden contest. There are categories for all types of gardens. Entries must be received by July 2, with judging to follow the week of July 8. For more information, call 609-204-4107.
Tuckerton
Free movie: “Replicas,” rated PG-13, will be shown 6 p.m. Monday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. It’s free to attend but registration is required. For information, call 609-296-1470.