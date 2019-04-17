Absecon
Green Day and shredding event: The city’s 10th annual Green Day Clean up and shredding event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27 at the Municipal Complex, at 500 Mill Road. Residents may bring papers and documents for shredding. Any group or organization who would like to volunteer for clean up detail should call Bob Battista at 609-641-0663, ext. 105. The city can provide pickers, gloves, bags, etc.
Bridgeton
Poetry workshop: R.G. Evans, a published poet and creative writing teacher at Cumberland Regional High School, will lead a workshop for adults ages 18 and older from 6:30 to 8 p.m. April 25 at the Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. New members are welcome. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Cape May
Blood drive: The city will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 29 at Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave. Appointments are preferred and may be made by calling Patricia Harbora at 609-884-9532. Walk-ins will be accepted.
Egg Harbor City
Pre-K and kindergarten registration: The Public School District will hold Pre-K and kindergarten registration through May for the next school year. To schedule an appointment, call Darlene Hagel, school registrar, at 609-965-1034, ext. 136. Preschool enrollment is limited. Once seats are filled students will be put on a waiting list. Preschool children must be age 4 on or before Oct. 1 and kindergarten children must be 5 on or before Oct. 1.
Hammonton
Photo sessions for family charity: Owner Allison Caracciolo-Gallagher will donate 100% of all sitting fees for every photo session booked from April 26-28 to the Center for Family Services. Allison Ann Studios is at 9 S. Washington St. For information, call 609-828-8331 or visit allisonannestudios.com.
Linwood
Spring farmers market: The farmers market will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through May 11 at Central Square, 199 New Road. For information, call 717-919-3865.
Millville
Luna-Belle campaign: The Millville Historical Society seeks to raise $10,000 to purchase an original carousel horse from the former Union Lake Luna Park. The Society has named the horse Luna-Belle, in honor of the park. The horse will be displayed at The Mansion House on Columbia Avenue. Contributions in any amount are needed. For more information, call Jane Christy at 856 825 0066.
Northfield
Get tech help: Get answers for technology questions from library staff 1 p.m. Friday at the Otto Bruyns Public Library. For more information, call 609-646-4476. Pleasantville
Good Friday fish dinner: The Men of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church will host their traditional fish dinner from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at the church hall at 118 W. Bayview Ave. There will be fried whiting, potato salad, green beans, cole slaw, dessert and a beverage for a donation of $10. Pre-orders are encouraged and delivery is available with 3 or more orders. For information, call 609-646-1604 or 609-686-0418.
Stafford Township
Fish fry dinner: Manahawkin Elks Lodge 2340 will hold its annual fish fry from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at 520 Hilliard Blvd., Manahawkin. Tickets are $15. A fried fish, scallop dinner or combo dinner is available. Proceeds benefit NJ Elks Camp Moore. For information, call 609-597-1107.
or visit manahawkinelks.org.
class=”twDescription”}{a}Tuckerton{/a}{/div} {div class=”twDescription”}{a}Library open house: The Tuckerton Library Association will host authors Gretchen F. Coyle and Deborah C. Whitcraft at 7 p.m. April 25{/a} {a}at the Ocean County Library {/a}{a}branch at 380 Bay Ave. {/a}They have collaborated on a number of maritime history articles and books and will talk about their newest book about Beach Haven. Books will be available for purchase. Light refreshments will be served. Registration is requested. For information, call {a}609-296-1470.{/a}{/div} {div class=”twDescription”}{div class=”ebg17 twSimpleListEvent0_1300543”}{div class=”twEventDetails”}{div class=”twDescription”}{div class=”twDescription”} {/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div} {div class=”twDescription”}{a}Upper Township{/a}{/div} {div class=”address col-sm-12 col-lg-4 col-md-6”}{div class=”twDescription”}Green Team round table discussion: The public is invited to join the Sustainable Jersey Green Team’s monthly meeting at 5 p.m. April 30 at the Upper Cape Branch Library. If you would like to participate, register at uppertwpgreenteam.eventbrite.com. Walk-ins also are welcome. For information, call Ralph Cooper at 609-464-0920 or visit uppertwpgreenteam.yahoo.com.{/div}{div class=”twDescription”}West Cape May{/div}{/div}Electronic waste recycling event: The Environmental Commission invites the community to bring their old cell phones, computers, modems, laptops, computer monitors, televisions, desktop printers and desktop fax machines for recycling from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4 at the Borough Hall parking lot. The event is free. Schools, businesses and homeowners are encouraged to participate. You do not have to be a resident of West Cape May to bring your electronic waste for recycling.{p align=”center”}