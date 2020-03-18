Atlantic City
Boardwalk Committee meeting rescheduled: Residents, civic associations, Boardwalk businesses and other groups are invited to meet 9:30 a.m. on the revised date of April 8. The date is subject to change. The group meets in Room 150, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk. For information, call 609-335-4932.
Folsom
Smoke detectors available: The Collings Lakes Fire Department has smoke detectors available for anyone in need. For information, call the station at 609-561-9614.
West Cape May
Community Shred Day: The borough will tentatively host a free Community Shred Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 9 at Borough Hall parking lot at 732 Broadway. For information, call 609-884-1005.
