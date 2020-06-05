Atlantic City
Boys and Girls Club ‘Donate Your Commute’ campaign: The Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City invites the public to “Donate Your Commute” so the club can purchase a van. The vehicle will allow the organization to expand programs, deliver necessities to needy families and get students safely home at night. The club is asking individuals to donate all or part of the money not being spent for gas and other commuting expenses. For more information, visit ACBGC.org.
Egg Harbor Township
Shred-It event: Residents are invited to recycle any old paper documents and confidential files at the free shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon June 13 at the Public Works yard, 6120 Mill Road. Books, magazines and newspapers should be placed at the curb on regular recycling days. For more information, call 609-926-3838.
Lower Township
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.
Ocean City
Seeking Miss Night in Venice contestants: Any young woman interested in participating in the Miss Night in Venice contest this year should contact Sue Doll at 609-425-5708. Contestants must be at least 15 years old. The contestant collecting the most money for local philanthropic organizations will earn the crown and lead the Night in Venice Boat Parade along the Ocean City bay front on July 18. All contestants in the pageant will ride on the boat with Miss Night in Venice. Also, all former Miss Night in Venice winners are invited to ride in a convertible on the Boardwalk in the Miss Night in Venice Parade. Following the parade, all former Miss Night in Venice winners will be introduced on stage at the Tabernacle during the crowning of Miss Night in Venice 2020. For information, call Kathy Lavin at 609-214-5000.
Sea Isle City
Citizen Call Check program: Local senior adults or physically disabled residents may sign up for a free service to ensure they are safe in their homes. Once registered, residents place a phone call to the Police Department each morning to check in. If the police don’t receive a call by 11 a.m. each day, they will either phone you or send an officer to your door. For information, call 609-263-4311, ext. 2223 or 2246, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
{a}Vineland {/a}
Fire Department fundraiser: The Main Avenue Fire Department Co. #4 will hold its annual Hot Roast Beef Sandwich Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday June 13 at the Oak and Main roads Fire Station. Ticket holders get two sandwiches for a donation of $10. The event is take out only, with a drive-thru pickup. Advance tickets may be purchased from any member, or make an appointment to purchase tickets by contacting the department’s Facebook page. A limited amount of tickets will be available the day of the event.{p align=”center”}
