Atlantic City
Community mixer: The Atlantic City Community Fund will hold its first ever fundraising event from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Hard Rock Cafe Backstage at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Guests include Mayor Frank Gilliam, Special Counsel Jim Johnson and Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver. All funds raised from the event will be used to award grants to organizations helping the local community. Tickets are $40 in advance. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door for $50. To purchase tickets visit accommunityfund.org/reception. For information, call Jim Rutala at 609-743-0354.
Barnegat Township
Friends of the Library meeting: Ages 18 and older are invited to join the Friends of the Barnegat Library from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss new ideas to support the library. The meeting will be held at the branch library at 112 Burr St. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Bridgeton
Teen Tuesdays: Ages 12 to 18 are invited from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to discuss library programs and future activities at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. For information, call 609-561-4034.
Ocean City
Holy Trinity pot pie fundraiser: Holy Trinity Episcopal Church is accepting orders for Griggstown Farm Pot Pies. Chicken, vegetarian and a Shepherd’s pie are available for $22 each; apple, blueberry and cherry pies are $17. Pies come frozen and serve 4-6. The last day for orders is Oct. 11. Pick up is Oct. 18-20. To order, call the church office at 609-399-1019 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
Somers Point
Church hosts coffeehouse: Lifegate Church at 296 Bethel Road invites the community to the kick off of its free coffeehouse series 7 p.m. Friday. The program will feature Dawson Coyle from season 12 of NBC’s The Voice. For information, call 609-927-2075.
Upper Township
Rotary Club meeting: Joe Rizzuto, executive director of the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority, will be the guest speaker at Thursday’s Ocean City-Upper Township Rotary Club. The program begins 6:30 p.m. at Clancy’s By The Bay, 101 E. Maryland Ave., Somers Point. Guests are welcome. For information, call club President Jim Chadwick at 609-827-4670 or visit facebook.com/oceancityuppertownship rotary
Green Team meetings: The Sustainable Jersey Upper Township Green Team invites residents to volunteer to help with community projects. Meetings are held 1 p.m. second Tuesdays in the Township Hall conference room. For more information, email UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
Vineland
Business meet-and-greet: The public is invited to the next business showcase hosted by Main Street Vineland and the Greater Vineland Chamber of Commerce from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Indian Villa, 601 E. Landis Ave. For more information, call 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.
Woodbine
Municipal Alliance meets: The Woodbine Municipal Alliance invites residents to attend its quarterly meeting 5 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Municipal Building, 501 Washington Ave. For more information, call the mayor’s office at 609-861-5301.
