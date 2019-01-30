Atlantic City
Musical tribute to Club Harlem: The Free Public Library will hold its next multicultural music series concert in February in recognition of Black History Month. Angela Burton & Passion will perform 2 p.m. Feb. 9 at the main library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The show will be a tribute to Atlantic City’s former Club Harlem, where Burton regularly sang. The program is free. For information, call 609-345-2269.
Brigantine
Scrabble and Scones: Adults are welcome to a new monthly program at the Atlantic County Library Branch at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 and March 20. Registration is requested. Enjoy a cup of tea and tasty scones while playing Scrabble with fellow word lovers. The library is at 201 15th St. South. For information, call 609-266-0110.
Cape May
PAL Comedy Night fundraiser: The Police Athletic League of Cape May will hold its 14th annual Comedy Night social from 7 to 10 p.m. March 15 at Convention Hall. The event will feature three headline comedians. Tickets are $40. Washington Inn Catering will provide lite fare and Lucky Bones will provide soda, beer and wine. A Corporate VIP package is available for $550 and includes 10 tickets and other perks. For information, call 609-374-4987 or email Officer Tony Genaro at tgenaro@comcast.net.
Longport
Art on display: An exhibit of works from students at the Tighe Middle School may be viewed daily through Feb. 28 during regular business hours at the Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. For information, call 609-487-7403 or visit longportpubliclibrary.org.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. For information, call 609-561-4034.
Northfield
Get tech help: The Otto Bruyns Public Library offers a free program, Open Tech Questions, 1 p.m. Fridays. Staff will be available to answer technology questions ranging from how to send an email to editing a spreadsheet. For more information, call 609-646-4476.
Pleasantville
Creative coloring for adults: Join with others for a relaxing coloring program 1:30 p.m. Saturdays at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. All materials will be provided. The program is free. For information, call 609-641-1778.
Somers Point
African violets presentation: The Green Thumb Garden Club invites the community to a talk by plant specialist Donna Brining at 7 p.m. Feb. 5 in the Senior Center, Ambler and Massachusetts avenues. She will conduct a clinic to diagnose problems and offer growing tips. For more information, call 609-214-6967.
Surf City
DAR art reception: Join the John Mathis Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Long Beach Island branch library at 217 S. Central Ave. to celebrate 100 years of women’s right to vote and the suffrage movement. For information, call 609-494-2480.
Brain Games: Adults are invited to join in a variety of fun activities designed to stimulate the brain from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Long Beach Island branch library at 217 S. Central Ave. Refreshments will be served. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Island Library. To register to attend, call 609-494-2480.

Upper Township

1st wednesdays- Republican Club meets: The Upper Township Republican Organization meets 7 p.m. first Wednesdays of the month at Levari's Seafood and American Grill, 1291 Route 50, Tuckahoe. New members are welcome. For information, visit the group's Facebook page.
2nd tuesdays — Green Team meetings: The Sustainable Jersey Upper Township Green Team invites residents to volunteer to help with community projects. Meetings are held 1 p.m. second Tuesdays in the Township Hall conference room. For more information, email UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
Library food drive: A food collection box to benefit local food banks is available at the Schiavo Library, 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. in Strathmere. Donations of nonperishables are appreciated. For information, call 609-486-6265.
Mahjong at the library: Players meet Wednesdays at the Schiavo Library at 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. in Strathmere. Lessons may also be scheduled with Wendy. For times and more information, call 609-486-6265.
Vineland
feb 2 — Church yard sale: The South Vineland United Methodist Church at Main Road and Sherman Avenue will hold its monthly indoor/outdoor yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The public is welcome. For more information, call 856-692-2152.
Woman's Club seeks members: The Woman's Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. For more information, call 856-692-3977.
Woodbine
Youth baseball sign-ups: The Recreation Commission has begun early registration for tee ball, instructional baseball and softball, minor and major baseball and softball and senior baseball. Forms are available at the Community Center, 812 Longfellow St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Registration forms also will be available at open gym from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Fees are $35 per player or $50 per family and will be collected at a later date. All sign-ups must be completed by Feb. 1. For information, call 609-374-0502 or email woodbinerecreation@yahoo.com.
Staying healthy classes for seniors: Cape Assist will sponsor six classes designed to teach those 51 years and older how to become healthy and stay that way as they age. Sessions will be held at the Community Center, 812 Longfellow St., from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27, and March 6 and 13. Lunch will be provided. Anybody who completes the entire program will receive a $50 gift card. Registration is required. Seating is limited. For information, call Lisa Pilli at 609-522-5960 or email lisa@capeassist.org.