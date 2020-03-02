Absecon
Clothing/linens drive: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 is collecting gently-used men’s suits and new twin-size bedding for Enphront Veteran’s Services, Atlantic City. Donations may be dropped off from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through March 25 at American Legion Post 28 Hall, 560 New Jersey Ave. For information, call 609-618-1250.
Atlantic City
Rotary Club guest speaker: Phil Guenther, Atlantic County Institute of Technology superintendent, will be the guest speaker at Thursday’s Atlantic City Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. Rotary meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for a hot buffet at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000.
Cape May
Winter group fitness classes: The Recreation Department invites residents to stay in shape with cardio, yoga, jazz aerobics and more. Classes are $5 each or 10 classes for $40. Classes are now being held at the Cape May United Methodist Church, 635 Washington St. For information, call 609-884-9565 or visit CapeMayCity.com.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Mahjong at the library: Learn the game and play with others 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road. Bring a current year gaming card and game sets if you have them. For information, call 609-294-1197.
Mays Landing
Student art exhibit at library: In celebration of Student Art Month, the William Davies Middle School will hold its annual student art exhibition through March 30 at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave. The exhibit features works by 6th-, 7th- and 8th-grade students. Student artists and their families are invited to a reception in their honor from 7 to 8 p.m. March 11, sponsored by the Hamilton Township Education Association PRIDE.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Easter fundraiser: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society is accepting orders for gourmet pretzels and Easter eggs through March 14. The items will be ready for pickup March 30. For more information, call Victoria Champion at 609-892-3919 or place orders in person at the museum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road.
Northfield
FDU offers scholarships to area teachers: Northfield area teachers are invited by Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Center for Dyslexia Studies to apply for full-tuition scholarships leading to a nationally accredited Orton-Gillingham Teacher Certificate in multisensory reading instruction. Twelve scholarships are available for fall 2020. The scholarships cover the cost of the 12-credit graduate-level program. Credits also can be applied toward a full master’s degree. Participants take all classes and complete their required practicum at the Children’s Dyslexia Center in Northfield. For information, call Grace Hottinger at 201-692-2816 or email dyslexia@fdu.edu.
Vineland
Antiques & Collectibles Show: The Woman’s Club of Vineland will hold its annual event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at its meeting house at 677 S. Main Road. Admission is free and the public is invited to shop for gifts. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or visit the club’s Facebook page.
Sea Isle City
Civic Club meets: The Civic Club meets from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays in the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., to play bridge, pinochle, mahjong and other games. Women and men may play. For more information, call 609-465-3251.
Stafford Township
Soroptimists meet: Ellen Dombrowski and Kathy Picarello of Soroptimist International of Long Beach Island will discuss the 100-year-old women’s empowerment organization and how its programs help local women and girls at a meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Ocean County Library branch at 129 N. Main St. To register to attend, call 609-597-4261.
{span}Sunshine Sports Program for adults with special needs:{/span}{span} Steve Baselice, CEO and founder of the Sunshine Sports Program, announced the program will be available in Stafford Township beginning Saturday, March 7. The program consists of year-round, multiple sports activities for the special needs community. The sport changes every four weeks and includes soccer, football, volleyball, hockey and line dancing. All adults with special needs are eligible, regardless of ability. For more information, call 646-704-5962 or email keith@littlekickssoccer.net.{/span}
{a}Surf City{/a}{div}{div class=”twDescription”}Free movie at the library: {a}”Downton Abbey,” {/a}{a}rated PG, {/a}will be shown 1 p.m. Friday at the Long Beach Island branch of the Ocean County Library, 217 S. Central Ave. To register to attend, call 609-494-2480.{/div}{/div} {div}{div class=”twDescription”} {/div}{/div} {div class=”twDescription”}{a}Tuckerton {/a}{/div} {div class=”twDescription”} {/div} {div class=”twDescription”}{a}Art Chat: Meet and talk with local artists from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. For information, call 609-296-1470.{/a}{/div} {div class=”twDescription”}{div class=”twDescription”}{a} {/a}{/div}{/div}
Wildwood
Bingo at American Legion: American Legion Post 184 invites the public to its weekly Wednesday bingo games at the post home at 4200 Atlantic Ave. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Games begin 7:30 p.m. Admission is $2 and board range from $1 to $5. The kitchen will be open for meals, platters and desserts, with proceeds benefiting the building fund. For weekly menus, closures or themed events visit legion184.org or the Facebook page @legion184
