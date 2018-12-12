Atlantic City
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ fundraiser: Six local community-based organizations will host their inaugural fundraiser from 5 to 9 Thursday at Choice Bar & Grill, 470 Albany Ave. Donations will be accepted for the Anna Murray Douglass Foundation to provide quality educational and cultural programs, Atlantic City Youth in Motion youth soccer league, Blaze Dance Academy, Peace Amongst Youth, Rites of Passage Programs and the Salvation Army after-school programs to provide a safe haven for youth. There will be entertainment. For more information, call 609-300-4271 or 609-350- 7450 or visit acuyc.org.
Kwanzaa celebration: The Atlantic City Free Public Library will hold its annual Kwanzaa celebration 2 p.m. Saturday. Afro-One Dance, Drama and Drum Theatre will perform songs and traditional and contemporary dance. The program is free and suitable for all ages. For information, call 609-345-2269.
Bridgeton
Christmas morning brunch donations needed
Bethany Grace Community Church in Bridgeton seeks volunteers and donations for the free community brunch it will offer 10 a.m. Dec. 25 in the church outreach hall at 31 N. Pearl St. The brunch will feature a special visit by Santa before he heads back up to the North Pole. For more information and to get involved, visit faithinactioncentral.com or call Nick Dobrowolski at 855-818-3810, ext. 707, or mail nick@bethanyinbridgeton.com. Individuals also are encouraged to bring donations for the church’s food pantry to the 7 p.m. Christmas Eve service.
Egg Harbor City
Christmas on the Avenue parade: Participants are needed for the city’s annual holiday parade down Philadelphia Avenue on Dec. 22. Line up is 5:30 p.m. at 500 London Ave. For information, call Brian Beals at 609-332-1425 or Brenda Ruth at 609-335-1767 or visit the event’s Facebook page.
Linwood
Friends of the Arboretum meet: The public is invited to meetings held 6 p.m. second Thursdays at the arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave. For information, call 609-338-9305.
Middle Township
American Legion recruitment campaign: Thurston Elmer Wood American Legion Post 198 is looking for new members. Membership is open to anyone who served during a time of active military conflict. Membership is also available in the Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary. For more information, email adjutant198@gmail.com.
Ocean City
Christmas Market at Ocean City Arts Center: Pottery and mosaic artists will exhibit and sell their works through Saturday at the Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave., in the Community Center.Pieces in the show include jewelry, dinnerware, Christmas decorations and home and garden decor. For information, call 609-399-7628.
Pleasantville
Library book sale: The Atlantic County Library Foundation book sale continues daily through Dec. 31 at the library branch at 22 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. For information, call 609-641-1778 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sea Isle City
Brunch with Santa: VFW Post 1963 will host its annual family event 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the post home at 301 John F. Kennedy Blvd. The event is free. There will be a meal, gifts for kids and a visit from Santa. Families must pre-register by calling the Recreation Office at 609-263-0050.
Coat drive: The Mrs. Brizzle’s Annual Coat Drive in Sea Isle City accepts donations of gently used and new coats, jackets and fleece hoodies of all sizes. Bring items to Mrs. Brizzle’s Buns & Deli, 4601 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. All items collected will be delivered to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. For more details, call 609-263-2773.
Stafford Township
Mahjong at the library: Meet to play with others from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St. The program is free. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Ventnor
Living Nativity: The children of Holy Trinity Parish will perform a re-enactment of the night Jesus was born beginning 6 p.m. Friday at St. James Church, Newport and Atlantic avenues. The community is invited to meet for a candlelight procession to the manger on church grounds. All are invited for free cookies, hot chocolate, music and festivities in St. James Memorial Hall. For information, call 609-822-7105.